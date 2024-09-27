Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Kansas Speedway | Kubota Tractor 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Clean Core

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Friday night’s Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Nathan Byrd to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in the heart of the Midwest.

About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway, delivering a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

All-Aboard!: For the 19th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Clean Core will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race on Friday night.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology.

The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods.

Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit cleancoresol.com.

Nathan Byrd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Byrd’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular intermediate race track.

The third and final race in the first round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Friday night with the ARCA Menards Series.

The duo set the tone for a huge weekend of racing from the Heart of America with the Xfinity Series set to begin their Playoffs in Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in the City of the Fountains to begin the Round of 12 of their Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Kansas Speedway marks the eighth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas Speedway, Byrd is poised to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut as part of a two-truck team for Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th with team principal Tyler Young in the 2016 edition of the Toyota Tundra 250 on May 6, 2016.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.6 and an average finish of 23.3 in 32 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 502 starts from 69 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m thrilled to be making my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway with Young’s Motorsports at the biggest oval I’ve raced at so far in my career.

“I know it’ll be quite the learning curve given my limited experience in stock cars thus far, but I also know that with a greater challenge comes a greater reward on the other side.

“I’m thankful to them for the opportunity and look forward to racing with them this weekend!

No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Justin Mondeik

Primary Partner(s): El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Friday night’s Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Justin Mondeik to command the team’s No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the heart of the Midwest.

About Justin: Hailing from Gleason, Wisc. Mondeik has earned success in the Midwest in Late Model competition.

He began racing when he was just four years old. His grandfather raced snowmobiles and Mondeik followed in his footsteps by racing on ice oval tracks as a child.

He started racing asphalt stock cars in 2013 and quickly rose through the Central Wisconsin short track ranks; winning races in Mini-Mods and claiming the 2015 State Park Speedway Track Championship in Limited Late Model competition.

Since 2015, Mondeik has been a mainstay in Super Late Model competition in the Midwest, winning 60 feature wins from 2020 to 2024 at five different race tracks.

Mondeik, 28, is a six-time track champion between Golden Sands Speedway, Norway Speedway and State Park Speedway. He is also the 2022 Tundra Super Late Model champion.

The mechanical engineer degree holder is a two-time Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist.

All-Aboard!: For the 19th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, El Bandido Yankee Tequila will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race on Friday night.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila is an award-winning, ultra-premium Tequila brand co-founded by Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios.

El Bandido Yankee Blanco and Reposado expressions are certified additive-free and made only with 100% Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico with a unique oxygenation process for maximum smoothness.

Justin Mondeik Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Mondeik’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular intermediate race track.

The third and final race in the first round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Friday night with the ARCA Menards Series.

The duo set the tone for a huge weekend of racing from the Heart of America with the Xfinity Series set to begin their Playoffs in Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in the City of the Fountains to begin the Round of 12 of their Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Kansas Speedway marks the eighth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Justin Mondeik Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Mondeik has one prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start, which occurred last Thursday night under the lights at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

He finished 28th after qualifying 35th in the No. 02 El Bandido Yankee Tequila Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

Mondeik is poised to make his Young’s Motorsports NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Kansas Speedway track debut as part of a two-truck team for Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th with team principal Tyler Young in the 2016 edition of the Toyota Tundra 250 on May 6, 2016.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.6 and an average finish of 23.3 in 32 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 502 starts from 69 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Justin Mondeik, please visit justinmondeikracing.com, like him on Facebook (DeMonRacing44), and follow him on X |Twitter (@justinmondeik44).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Justin Mondeik Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “Kansas is a track that always provides great racing and I’m looking forward to experiencing the speed.

“Our Bristol debut went well and I’m looking forward to getting after it on Friday night at Kansas Speedway with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

Race Information:

The Kubota Tractor 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Qualifying will follow from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Hardscape Contractors

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 18th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Hardscape Contractors to the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 2008, Hardscape Contractors have shared our passion for the great outdoors by creating award-winning landscapes that inspire our customers to spend more time outside.

As a first-generation company, we’ve persevered through entrepreneurial challenges, put our strong Midwestern work ethic to good use, and got our hands and boots dirty to become what we are today — a successful business with four locations spanning across Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Colorado.

Hardscape Contractors also partnered with the team in June for the series’ annual stop at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity start in the Heart of America.

Last September, Honeyman finished 26th after starting 28th in the No. 66 Ted Russell Ford Lincoln Ford Mustang for Motorsports Business Management (MBM).

This weekend is part of a quadruple weekend with the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in action on Friday night.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team join the non-Playoff Xfinity Series teams looking to spoil the Playoff parade which kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in the City of the Fountains to begin the Round of 12 of their Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall speedway average Xfinity finish of 23.8.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Honeyman has 34 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.9.

Bristol Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In the 26th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to “Thunder Valley” in Bristol, Tennessee.

Qualifying for the race on his qualifying speed, Honeyman’s quick movement toward the front of the field would be derailed as the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year candidate was plagued with mechanical woes on his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro which prevented significant progress through the race.

Still, Honeyman kept his nose clean and registered a 29th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 124th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 123 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 27th race will be his fifth tango at Kanas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Kansas Speedway.

However, since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.6 and an average finish of 23.3 in 32 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 26 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.2 and an average finish of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m looking forward to rebounding with my Young’s Motorsports team at Kansas Speedway. We had such potential at Bristol Motor Speedway, but circumstances beyond our control prevented us from being able to capitalize on a fast race car.

“Kansas is a unique race track with many different grooves and the racing is great.

﻿“I’m confident that I can build on my Kansas Speedway debut last fall and contend for a solid top-20 finish on Saturday afternoon with our No. 42 Hardscape Contractors Chevrolet Camaro.”

Race Information:

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 27th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Saturday, September 28, from 10:05 to 10:35 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:40 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).