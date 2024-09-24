Mazda to open new R&D office in Azabudai Hills in early summer 2025

TOKYO, Sept 24, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation will open a new R&D office in the cosmopolitan Azabudai Hills (Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo) in early summer 2025, an area projected to see continuous development.

Mazda has set out its 2030 VISION “to be a car-loving company that creates moving experiences through the ‘joy of driving'” and aspires to an ideal where everyone connected to the Mazda brand feels mentally refreshed, physically invigorated, and optimistic about each day.

As advanced technologies such as generative AI gain widespread use, it is crucial to continue innovating software technologies alongside traditional hardware to deliver vibrant, engaging experiences to our customers through their cars. The new R&D office is expected to house development facilities, particularly in software, demonstrating Mazda’s goal to become a dynamic workplace of choice for software engineers. It will also function as a hub for collaborative innovation, fostering partnerships with universities, companies, and research institutions in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Based on the belief that our people are our most valuable resource, Mazda is promoting initiatives, like this new R&D office, to maximize the contributions of its personnel, including corporate culture reforms, improvements to HR systems, and the establishment of value-creation platforms.

In our aspiration to create a comfortable working environment, the new R&D office will feature an open workspace and be equipped with the latest technology. Further details regarding the specific floor area and facilities will be announced in due course.

True to Mazda’s “human-centered” philosophy and commitment to the pursuit of a comfortable and rewarding work environment, we endeavor to create an exemplary company where every employee feels the pride and energy to work with enthusiasm.

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/92975/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb | Linkedin : https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation