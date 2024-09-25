Spire Motorsports Hollywood Casino 400 Race Advance

In 19 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged two top-20 and seven top-25 finishes with 11 different drivers. Corey LaJoie earned a team-best 19th-place finish in the 2022 Advent Health 400. The Mooresville, N.C., team fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NCS with Justin Haley, and fellow drivers Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on USA Network Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 30th of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Countdown to Green on USA will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar will have the names of cancer heroes riding along on Friday night. As part of the NASCAR Foundation’s Honor a Cancer Hero campaign, Michele Broadley and Charles Ripple III will be on the name rails of Hocevar’s ride, while Larry Eagle will be featured on Smith’s Camaro.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

In seven previous Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Haley has earned three top-20 finishes. In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, the 25-year-old racer has logged four starts, recorded two top fives, completed 100 percent of the laps contested and hasn’t finished worse than seventh. In two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Heart of America mile-and-a-half oval, Haley finished ninth and 10th, respectively (2017-2018).

Haley has signed a multi-year agreement with Spire Motorsports and will pursue NASCAR Cup Series championship honors behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevy in 2025.

Haley comes to Spire Motorsports from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) where he drove the No. 51 entry for the first 29 races of the 2024 NCS campaign.

He takes over the controls of the No. 7 Gainbridge Chevy Camaro from Corey LaJoie, who swaps rides with Haley and will finish out the 2024 season in RWR’s No. 51 machine.

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC (“Gainbridge”), a Group 1001 company, is an insurtech which strives to offer products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Gainbridge’s digital-first distribution model underpins its mission to reach all communities, including those that have been historically underserved by the national financial system.

In 2021, Haley made two starts for Spire Motorsports at Kansas Speedway where he finished 30th (May) and 39th (October), respectively.

In total, the three-time ARCA Menards Series race winner has made 35 Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports, behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevy with the bulk of races coming during the 2021 season.

Haley, a native of Winamac, Ind., made his NCS debut for Spire Motorsports on April 28, 2019 at Talladega Superspeedway and picked up both his and the team’s first win – an upset of practically unprecedented proportions – less than three months later in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro.

The veteran racer has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series.

The 25-year-old Hoosier State native is a veteran of 137 Cup Series starts and has notched one win, five top fives, 15 top 10s and led 98 laps in NASCAR’s premier division.

Last weekend, Haley started 26th and finished 22nd in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Haley recorded top 10s at Darlington Raceway (May) and Worldwide Technology Raceway (June) this season. He has paced the field for 25 laps and completed 99.2 percent of the laps contested in 2024.

Justin Haley Quotes

Last week was eventful and historically, you’re in a unique situation. Do you have a sense of relief being able to put last week behind you and get ready for the task at hand at Kansas Speedway?

“Last week was definitely interesting. That’s for sure. I’m looking forward to turning the page and to get a head start on 2025. Kansas isn’t my favorite track, by any stretch, but this weekend will give me an opportunity to get re-acclimated to the Spire Motorsports system and have a better understanding of how (crew chief) Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 team approach a race weekend. It’s a fresh start for everyone involved so, from that perspective, I’m ready to get to the race track and go about the business of the weekend.”

You have 35 previous Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports. What are your thoughts on coming back?

“Spire gave me my first start in the Cup Series in the No. 77 at Talladega on my 20th birthday. We had some great runs in our first year together in 2019, and there’s still a lot of familiar faces around here that were on the team back then. I’m excited to come home. This is where I got my start in the Cup Series, and I’m excited to go out there and compete with the No. 7 team.”

Zane Smith – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Zane Smith will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Focused Health Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Smith arrives in Kansas after finishing 16th in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The California native made is first Cup Series appearance at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval in May, crossing the finish line in the 29th position. He pulled double duty on the weekend, leading 29 laps and finishing second in the Truck Series event.

The rookie driver owns nine starts in America’s heartland in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, his most of any track on the circuit. He’s led 250 laps while collecting five top-five and eight top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory in 2022’s spring event.

Crew Chief Stephen Doran has visited Victory Lane twice at the Kansas City oval. As an engineer for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, he claimed victories in October of 2016 and May of 2018.

Focused Health is a national health insurance agency that assists consumers and employers in navigating the myriad of health insurance options in the government programs space. The company partners with payors and employers to deliver health insurance solutions for individuals and families. For more information visit AtFocusedHealth.com.

Race fans can meet Smith at the Kansas Speedway Highline District on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Larry Eagle will be riding alongside Smith on Sunday. Eagle was a true, blue collar, tough as nails American. He was drafted into the U.S. Army straight out of high school in 1969 to serve in Vietnam. He took great pride in serving his country and representing the American people. Following his time in the military, Eagle joined IBEW Local 637 as a union electrician where he had a 50-year career. Eagle was an avid stock farmer and enjoyed raising cattle. Most of all, he enjoyed being a husband, father, and grandfather. Smith is the Essex family’s favorite driver, and the family has enjoyed watching him at the track and on television since he entered the CRAFTSMAN Truck series.

Zane Smith Quotes

How do you feel about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend? It’s a track where you’ve had some success.

“Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend. My No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has great momentum this second half of the season and I am excited to see what we can accomplish at Kansas. I’ve had success there in the Truck Series and hope to have another solid result in my Focused Health Chevrolet on Sunday.”

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No.77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will pilot the No. 77 Premier Security Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

In last weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hocevar advanced to the second round of qualifying for the second time this season and rolled off seventh. The Portage, Mich., native went on to finish 18th.

The rookie will make his third Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval. He earned a venue-best 20th-place finish last fall in the No. 42 entry.

From the famous bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint, Mich., to industrial, residential, and commercial sites across North America, Premier Security Solutions has built an unmatched standard of security. Today, Premier has taken steps to advance technology and utilize new tools to combat theft and become an anti-crime organization. Premier’s Global Security Operations Center is a state-of-the-art facility, working around the clock to protect assets, corporations, schools, and families.

Premier Security deploys more than 1,000 guards around the country and protects homes, families, executive-level leaders, and major corporations. Premier’s team of retired law enforcement professionals protects more than 50 school buildings and high net-worth families, delivering an unparalleled level of service. Premier prides itself on a standard of service ensuring its customers receive the protection and peace of mind they deserve.

In five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts in America’s heartland, the 21-year-old has recorded one top-five and two top-ten finishes and paced the field for 60 laps. His track resumé is highlighted by a runner-up finish in the fall of 2022. While gambling on fuel strategy, he led 28 of the race’s final 29 laps until he was passed after taking the white flag.

The youngest NCS driver in the field ranks 21st in the division’s championship point standings, leading the Sunoco Rookie of The Year standings by 56 points. Over the course of the season’s first 29 races, he’s notched one top-five, five top-10 and 10 top-15 finishes.

Hocevar will participate in the fifth annual NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program. Michele Broadley, a 24-year-old cancer hero, and Charles Ripple III, a father and cancer survivor, will ride with Carson on Sunday. Broadley will be featured on the driver-side name rail while Ripple’s name will appear over the passenger door.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

You’ve expressed your excitement for this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, given your team’s recent performance and your personal preference for mile-and-a-half tracks. What do you think will be key to success?

“I’ve always loved mile-and-a-half tracks. They’re where I feel most comfortable, and our team’s been showing a lot of speed since we came back from the Olympic break. I’ve had some strong runs in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, and I’m hoping we can translate that success to the Cup level. I love ripping around the top and you really have to be able to move around and try different lanes. I think we’re in a good position to have a strong weekend.”

From the Top of the Box

Ryan Sparks – Crew Chief, No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports competition director and crew chief for driver Justin Haley and the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro in the NCS.

Sparks has led the efforts for Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 team since 2021.

Sparks will focus solely on Competition Director’s duties following the 2024 season.

Stephen Doran – Crew Chief, No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Stephen Doran is in his first full season as a Cup Series crew chief leading Zane Smith and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team.

In 2006, Doran got his start in NASCAR at Petty Enterprises.

Prior to his arrival at Spire Motorsports, Doran worked at Stewart-Haas Racing as an engineer, most recently on the No. 4 car driven by Kevin Harvick.

Luke Lambert – Crew Chief, No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Luke Lambert is the crew chief for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team with 2024 NCS Rookie of the Year candidate Carson Hocevar.

The 2005 North Carolina State graduate has led the competition efforts for some of the sport’s most notable names including Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Elliott Sadler and Chris Buescher.

In 2014, Lambert led Newman to a berth in the Championship 4, and ultimately a runner-up finish in the NCS championship point standings.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Justin Haley, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Silverados in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.