FUNNY CAR’S JACK BECKMAN FOCUSED ON FIRST WIN FOR FORCE HEADING TO NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 25, 2024) – It’s been a great return to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series for Funny Car fan-favorite Jack Beckman, who took over driving duties for legendary driver John Force in Brainerd following Force’s June crash.

He’ll head to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time in four years, full of excitement to race at this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals. Beckman has enjoyed a strong playoff run thus far, advancing to the finals in Reading and the semifinals in Charlotte, sitting third in points as he tries to win a 17th championship for the iconic Force.

In fact, the only thing left for Beckman to do is to win a race in the 11,000-horsepower PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS – well, and beat points leader and John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock, too.

Prock has continued his dominant 2024 season in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, winning the first two playoff races and stretching his winning streak to three races. He’s knocked off Beckman in the finals and semifinals at the playoff stops, but the good news for both is JFR continues to impress at the most important time of the year.

“I think everything has gone well for us,” Beckman said. “Austin is the guy with the target is on his back and what they’re doing this year has just been dominant. What they’ve done is unprecedented. We’ve done a good job and went rounds, but we’ve lost points to the one car we’re chasing for a championship.

“All of us are up for the challenge and (we’re) planning to showcase that this weekend in St Louis. This PEAK Chevy team has earned bonus points in eight straight qualifying runs, and 11 of the last 13, which is unprecedented. That kind of consistency surely will translate into race wins soon.”

Last season, Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all collected wins in St. Louis and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 29. It is the 17th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and closes a stretch of three straight race weekends to open the Countdown to the Championship.

Like many, Beckman is thrilled to return to St. Louis, which has annually drawn huge crowds for the playoff race. He has two career victories at the facility, while Force has won three times in St. Louis. That bodes well for success, but Beckman remains impressed by what his teammate is doing, as well as the rest of a talented Funny Car category that includes Bob Tasca III, who is seven points ahead of Beckman in second and 129 points back of Prock, reigning world champ Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and rookie Daniel Wilkerson.

Things, though, are trending in the right direction for Beckman, who hopes to make another big move this weekend in St. Louis.

“Right now, there’s so many great cars out there. Our goal is to win a race and the way Austin is running, it’s going to be tough on all of us,” Beckman said. “But Tasca is running well, Hagan, J.R. and on down the line. It’s going to be a real challenge and the winner in all this is the fans, but at the end of the year we want Team Force No. 1 and No. 2. Our mission – winning the championship for John Force – is becoming more clearly defined.”

A second straight Top Fuel win in St. Louis for Millican would do wonders for his title chances. Antron Brown, a five-time winner at the track, has swept the first two playoff races to move into the points lead, while other title contenders include Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, defending world champ Doug Kalitta and Steve Torrence.

Anderson, the winningest Pro Stock driver, has three wins at St. Louis. He’ll need another to stay close to KB Titan Racing teammate and Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn, and five-time 2024 winner Aaron Stanfield. Defending world champ Erica Enders has six wins in St. Louis – the most of any driver in NHRA history.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Herrera will look to repeat in St. Louis as he tries to move back into the points lead. Matt Smith, a five-time St. Louis winner, took over the top with his Charlotte win, while other top names include rookie Richard Gadson, Chase Van Sant, Jianna Evaristo and Angie Smith.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Holley EFI Factory X and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. It is the penultimate race in Pro Mod’s “Road to the Championship” and the final race of the season in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown. The ET Racing Showcase, Jr. Arch Shootout, Budweiser Challenge, high school challenge and Jr. Dragster Shootout will all take place during the weekend as well.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at World Wide Technology Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the St. Louis event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 27, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 27 and 2 p.m. ET on Sunday Sept. 29, with eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 2,292 Justin Ashley, 2,239 Shawn Langdon, 2,230 Doug Kalitta, 2,225 Clay Millican, 2,174 Steve Torrence, 2,162 Tony Schumacher, 2,119 Tony Stewart,2,118 Brittany Force, 2,114 Billy Torrence, 2,082

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,370 Bob Tasca III, 2,241 John Force, 2,234 Matt Hagan, 2,217 Ron Capps, 2,163 J.R. Todd, 2,160 Alexis DeJoria, 2,113 Daniel Wilkerson, 2,108 Blake Alexander, 2,103

10.Chad Green, 2,100

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 2,317 Aaron Stanfield, 2,309 Erica Enders, 2,264 Greg Anderson, 2,243 Jeg Coughlin, 2,151 Cristian Cuadra, 2,125 Jerry Tucker, 2,118 Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,111 Matt Hartford, 2,088 Eric Latino, 2,074

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, 2,308 Gaige Herrera, 2,283 Richard Gadson, 2,281 Hector Arana Jr, 2,193 Chase Van Sant, 2,154 John Hall, 2,152 Angie Smith, 2,149 Jianna Evaristo, 2,137 Steve Johnson, 2,095 Chris Bostick, 2,064

