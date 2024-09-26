TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Kansas Speedway

The second stop of a trio of tripleheader weekends will see NASCAR make its final trip to the Midwest this season, with Kansas Speedway set to host a playoff race for all three national touring series. The weekend gets underway under the lights Friday evening with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Kubota Tractor 200, marking the series’ first playoff elimination race of the season. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its first and only appearance at the 1.5-mile oval to kick off its postseason competition with the Kansas Lottery 300. Capping off the weekend will be NASCAR’s top division with Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 – the first of three races in the Round of 12.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway:

The NASCAR Cup Series’ last appearance at Kansas Speedway saw Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson make a historical trip to victory lane. In an overtime attempt, Larson battled side-by-side with fellow competitor, Chris Buescher, all the way to a photo finish that saw the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team take the victory by a mere 0.001 seconds – a victory that went down as the closest finish in NASCAR history. The victory extended Chevrolet’s series-leading win record at Kansas Speedway, with the manufacturer heading into the weekend with 14 victories at the 1.5-mile oval.

With the victory, Larson also delivered Hendrick Motorsports the title as the winningest organization in Cup Series’ history at Kansas Speedway, with the team now sitting at nine all-time triumphs at the track. Hendrick Motorsports got an early start to its winning ways at Kansas Speedway when Jeff Gordon captured the victory in the series’ first two events at the 1.5-mile oval (Sept. 2001-02). To this day, the career Chevrolet driver is one of only four drivers in series’ history to post consecutive wins at the track.

TEAM CHEVY SET TO TACKLE ROUND OF 12

The opening round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was nothing short of dramatic, but Chevrolet was the only manufacturer that saw each of its title contenders advance into the Round of 12. Team Chevy’s playoff contenders will face yet another set of diverse tracks in the second round, including an intermediate oval (Kansas Speedway), a superspeedway (Talladega Superspeedway) and a road course (Charlotte ROVAL).

With the playoff rankings restacked, Kyle Larson has found his way back to the top of the leaderboard – heading into the Round of 12 with a strong 39-point cushion over the cutline. Carrying the momentum of a dominant victory at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, the 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native returns to Kansas Speedway as the series’ most recent winner at the track. Larson’s victory in the May event marked his sixth-straight top-eight finish at the track, which also included another victory that came in his title-earning season (Oct. 2021).

Top Point Getters

Alex Bowman started out the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the 12th-seeded driver. But with a combination of good execution and strong points days in the first three races, the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team was able to clinch their berth into the next round mid-way through the first elimination race. Overall, Bowman led the entire Cup Series field in points accumulated in the opening round with 120 points, which included a top-five finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and a ninth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez proved that every point matters in playoff competition. The 32-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native entered the elimination weekend with a 36-point advantage over the cutline after a pair of strong performances at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International. Despite a dismal night at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team took advantage of a strong points cushion to still punch a ticket into the next round. At the conclusion of the opening round, Suarez also netted out in the top-10 of total points accrued with 79 points.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

1st in Playoff Standings (+39)

2024 Season:

Victories: 5

Top-Fives: 11

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 1,551

Average Finish: 13.9

Stage Wins: 12

At Kansas Speedway:

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 11

Average Finish: 12.316

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 4th in Playoff Standings (+14)

2024 Season:

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 261

Average Finish: 15.1

Stage Wins: 1

At Kansas Speedway:

Poles: 1

Top-Fives: 2

Top-10s: 7

Average Finish: 14.769

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 7th in Playoff Standings (+6)

2024 Season:

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 213

Average Finish: 11.4

Stage Wins: 1

At Kansas Speedway:

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 11

Average Finish: 10.176 (series-best)

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 10th in Playoff Standings (-6)

2024 Season:

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Laps Led: 152

Average Finish: 18

Stage Wins: 1

At Kansas Speedway:

Top-10s: 2

Average Finish: 20.867

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 11th in Playoff Standings (-7)

2024 Season:

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 54

Average Finish: 14.9

Stage Wins: 0

At Kansas Speedway:

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 9

Average Finish: 15.176

NEXT GEN NUMBERS ON INTERMEDIATES

The NASCAR Cup Series’ first three outings on 1.5-mile ovals this season saw the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 make its way to victory lane, courtesy of victories by Team Chevy playoff contenders Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway) and Chase Elliott (Texas Motor Speedway). On the circuit’s non-drafting intermediate ovals, ranging from 1.25 to 1.5 miles in length, Chevrolet owns a winning percentage of 50 percent in the Next Gen era with 15 victories in 30 races. Those victories have come at seven different venues, recorded by eight drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations:

Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-miles)

Oct. 2022: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)

May 2024: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Mar. 2022: Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Mar. 2023: William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Oct. 2023: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Mar. 2023: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Sept. 2022: Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Sept. 2023: William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

April 2024: Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-miles)

June 2023: Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Nashville Superspeedway (1.333-miles)

June 2022: Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

June 2023: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Darlington Raceway (1.366-miles)

Sept. 2022: Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Chevrolet

May 2023: William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sept. 2023: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

EIGHT TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS TO CHASE XFINITY SERIES TITLE

As the checkered flag flew at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 12-driver playoff field was set as the series begins its seven-race stretch to the championship. A dominating force of Team Chevy drivers have earned a postseason position, with eight drivers representing four different Chevrolet organizations remaining in title contention.

Despite a tumultuous regular season finale, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier will enter the playoff opener as the top-seeded driver with a 27-point cushion over the cutline. This season marks Allgaier’s ninth appearance in the Xfinity Series playoffs, keeping the veteran as the only driver in series’ history to compete in all nine playoffs (2016-2024). Among those playoff appearances includes a series-leading six trips to the Championship Four, scoring a career-best second in the final points standings on two separate occasions (2020 and 2023). A steady stream of postseason stats could very well steer the Jim Pohlman-led team to the long-awaited championship title this season.

“I really believe that he (Justin Allgaier) is in the best possible position to win it,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He and Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) have a past and a trust in each other. When he asked to have Jim as his crew chief, I was like – alright, you’re picking your guy. And man, it’s been as good as you could hope.”

Joining Allgaier in the quest to deliver Chevrolet its 22nd Xfinity Series Driver Championship includes fellow JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith; Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and Jesse Love; Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger; and Big Machine Racing’s Parker Kligerman.

ECKES, SANCHEZ LOCKS-IN AHEAD OF ELIMINATION RACE

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has approached its first elimination race of the 2024 playoffs, with Friday’s 134-lap race determining the eight drivers that will continue on in the chase for the championship. Among the three drivers that have already pointed their way into the next round includes Team Chevy’s Christian Eckes and Nick Sanchez.

Eckes and the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet team continues to prove to be a championship favorite, entering the weekend with now seven-straight top-four finishes. The 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native heads to Kansas Speedway at the top of the playoff standings with a monstrous 95-point cushion over the cutline. Looking to build on his points advantage, Eckes returns to a track where he has found recent success, including a trip to victory lane one year ago (Sept. 2023).

Sanchez and the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet team already punched their ticket into the next round after a pair of top-five finishes to start the postseason competition. In just three career starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas venue, the 23-year-old Miami, Florida, native has finished no worse than eighth, including a sixth-place result earlier this season (May 2024).

With five positions still up for grabs, three Team Chevy playoff contenders will enter the elimination weekend above the cutline. Leading the charge for the Bowtie brigade includes Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth, who netted his first career stage win and a podium finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, putting him fifth in the playoff standings with a 35-point advantage over the cutline. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum heads to the Midwest in the sixth position (+25 points), with former Kansas Speedway winner, CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger, rounding out the top-eight (+7 points). While on the outside looking in, Daniel Dye and the No. 43 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet team remains in striking distance, entering the weekend in the ninth position and just seven points below the cutline. The 20-year-old DeLand, Florida, native posted a top-10 effort at his last appearance at Kansas Speedway, while also scoring a career-best runner-up finish on an intermediate oval during the summer stretch (Nashville Superspeedway – June 2024).

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· In 13 tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· With 74 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 47.3% with 35 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 12 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 14 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2016)

Kyle Larson – two wins (2024, 2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2018)

· In 37 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 14 victories – including both the series’ inaugural race (Jeff Gordon – Sept. 2021) and the most recent race (Kyle Larson – May 2024).

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014, at least five Chevrolet drivers have been represented in the playoffs each season.

· Following the first elimination race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with all of its playoff drivers advancing to the Round of 12.

· In 101 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 49 victories – a winning percentage of 48.5%.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 863 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 1054

Ford: 1019 (-35)

Toyota: 1019 (-35)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 965

Toyota: 926 (-39)

Ford: 835 (-130)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 671

Toyota: 628 (-43)

Ford: 603 (-68)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs Round of 12: Race One

Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet

Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Round of 12: Race One

Kansas Lottery 300

Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Round of 10: Elimination Race

Kubota Tractor 200

Friday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1

How cool is it to drive the Kubota car?

“I love driving the Kubota Chevy. It’s so cool to get to drive a car with a brand on it that is authentic to me. They’re a great group to work with and I enjoy getting to meet the employees, dealers and visiting some of their facilities. They’re obviously big into agriculture which I am very passionate about and my family is passionate about. And there’s a trend when I’m in the Kubota car – solid finishes. Each time I’ve finished in the top-10 in the Kubota car they’ve been donating $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition. I hope they have to donate $10,000 more after Sunday’s race too (laughs).”

Do you look forward to going to Kansas Speedway?

“I love going to Kansas Speedway and I enjoy going to Kansas in general. The track is fun to race on and it has been amazing to see the growth around the track. It’s a destination now with all of the restaurants and shops in front of the track. We led quite a few laps when we were there earlier this year. I hope to lead a bunch more laps this weekend and the most important one, the last lap. We’ve put together a string of strong runs here the last few weeks and I want to continue that this weekend.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on winning at Kansas earlier this year:

“I had a great run off two and down the backstretch and was able to get to [Chis Buescher’s] outside getting into 3. It was so tight at the line and I guess TV showed us second — and I was fine with that because it was a great battle at the end. But then to hear we won was incredible.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 7 GAINBRIDGE CAMARO ZL1

Last week was eventful and historically, you’re in a unique situation. Do you have a sense of relief being able to put last week behind you and get ready for the task at hand at Kansas Speedway?

“Last week was definitely interesting. That’s for sure. I’m looking forward to turning the page and to get a head start on 2025. Kansas isn’t my favorite track, by any stretch, but this weekend will give me an opportunity to get re-acclimated to the Spire Motorsports system and have a better understanding of how (crew chief) Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 team approach a race weekend. It’s a fresh start for everyone involved so, from that perspective, I’m ready to get to the race track and go about the business of the weekend.”

You have 35 previous Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports. What are your thoughts on coming back?

“Spire gave me my first start in the Cup Series in the No. 77 at Talladega on my 20th birthday. We had some great runs in our first year together in 2019, and there’s still a lot of familiar faces around here that were on the team back then. I’m excited to come home. This is where I got my start in the Cup Series, and I’m excited to go out there and compete with the No. 7 team.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1

You have top-10 finishes in your two most recent starts at Kansas, which must give you confidence entering this race.

“For years Kansas was a very tough place for me to get a hold of and figure out. But as of late, since about 2014, things have really clicked and I’ve had several good finishes there. Kansas is a track that I actually look forward to now. Hopefully we can continue to build on those good finishes and search for another win this weekend at Kansas.”

One year ago, you overcame a poor pit stall to finish seventh in the fall race at Kansas. How big of a disadvantage is that?

“I would say that there are a lot of challenges in our sport and that’s certainly true during a race. Whether it’s a slow pitstop, a bad restart, or just getting caught up in someone else’s crash, there’s always things that can happen. You just have to be ready and do your best to overcome any challenge that comes at you.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on heading into the first race of the Round of 12:

“The last race at Kansas was pretty good for us. Heading back there, we need to qualify a little better and score more stage points. Those stage points are going be really critical moving forward here in these playoffs. They’re always critical, but there’s a big emphasis on stage points. We’re no different than anybody else. Everybody knows this is a good opportunity to go control your own destiny and have a really good race. Obviously, a win would be the first goal and then past that would be stage points and good finishes. So, I expect this race to be highly contested, to say the least. I think everybody is going to be under the same impression that this is their best chance to control their own destiny and kind of want to take advantage of that. So, I’m looking forward to that. I enjoy going there just because you can race and pass and have some strategy. A lot is in your hands at Kansas.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

Byron on why he enjoys racing at Kansas Speedway:

“I’m excited to get to Kansas. That’s a track we’ve had a lot of speed at. I think we have a good notebook heading into this race based on our experiences and our teammates’. We got behind in the spring after hitting the wall in qualifying, but even then we had good speed and strategy to make up ground. Hopefully we get a better starting spot for this race and can execute at a high level like I know our team can.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 SOUTH POINT HOTEL & CASINO CAMARO ZL1

“Kansas in this Next Gen car has been one of the more ‘racey’ racetracks we go to. It’s constantly three and four-wide on restarts and throughout the runs. You have to have maneuverability built into the racecar. It will be very important for us to unload close, qualify decent, and give ourselves a chance to maintain track position all day. Eventually I’ll have to get up around the fence and make hay into the run. It should be a fun one.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on going to Kansas Speedway:

“It’s been a really good place for me, it’s probably my favorite mile and a half, so, enjoy racing there a lot and have certainly been close to winning there before. So, I’m looking forward to it. Statistically, it’s been a really good place for us so hopefully we can put together a really good race this weekend.”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 FOCUSED HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

How do you feel about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend? It’s a track where you’ve had some success.

“Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend. My No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has great momentum this second half of the season and I am excited to see what we can accomplish at Kansas. I’ve had success there in the Truck Series and hope to have another solid result in my Focused Health Chevrolet on Sunday.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 PREMIER SECURITY CAMARO ZL1

You’ve expressed your excitement for this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, given your team’s recent performance and your personal preference for mile-and-a-half tracks. What do you think will be key to success?

“I’ve always loved mile-and-a-half tracks. They’re where I feel most comfortable, and our team’s been showing a lot of speed since we came back from the Olympic break. I’ve had some strong runs in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, and I’m hoping we can translate that success to the Cup level. I love ripping around the top and you really have to be able to move around and try different lanes. I think we’re in a good position to have a strong weekend.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

How does the next round of the playoffs stack up for you and the No. 99 team?

“I think we’re going to be pretty good. I’m excited for Kansas. I think we can compete there. A superspeedway, as we all know, anything can happen. And a road course in there always puts a smile on my face.

It’s going to be interesting. Kansas is a high-speed track where we run just inches from the wall. The restarts are pretty wild there and should make for some close racing. Talladega is a huge wildcard. Anything can happen. You can gain a lot or lose a lot. The Roval is kind of the same. You must decide if you are racing for points, stay out before the stage breaks, or pit for better track position, and battle for the win. Our strategy is to win either Kansas or Talladega and then we won’t worry about points at the Roval.”

Are you points racing in the second round?

“I think everyone in the playoffs is points racing, to some extent. But that doesn’t mean we are on defense. I can’t be on defense. We have to be on offense. We aren’t going to take any crazy chances or anything like that but we are going to race hard.”

CONNOR MOSACK, NO. 7 MKS PIPE & VALVE SILVERADO RST

You had a great run going in May before a flat tire ended your chances at a good finish. What can you take from the Spring race and apply to this time around?

“Kansas is one of my favorite tracks. I feel like we ran well in the spring until we got damage and that hurt our speed. If we can keep our nose clean and build on what we had in May, we have a shot at it.”

You have run a lot of races for a lot of different teams this season. How difficult is the transition between series and teams?

“It is tough. The relationship with your crew chief and your team is a big part of success. The trucks drive differently when you go team to team. This will be my fourth race with (Brian) Pattie and Spire, so we have a great start on our relationship. It’s great to have MKS back with me, they supported me last fall, so I am excited to have them back.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 41 MASKED OWL TECHNOLOGIES SILVERADO RST

You were close to getting a top-10 here in the spring, so do you think your crew has figured out what changes you need on the mile-and-a-half tracks to get there this time?

“I think so, we’ve been trending in the right direction lately. Our results might not show it, but we’ve had fast trucks on the mile-and-a-halves. Just had things go wrong. I think we can make those small adjustments and head back there this week and finish better. Niece Motorsports has historically run well here, so there’s no reason that we shouldn’t have a good run.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 J.F. ELECTRIC / UTILITRA SILVERADO RST

You finished in the top-five at the last mile-and-a-half race in Charlotte, so do you feel like you can expect that to translate to Kansas?

“Yeah, for sure. Now that we are starting to go back to some of these tracks for a second time this year, especially since it’s just my first full-time year in the trucks, I think we are starting to hit on some stuff. At Charlotte towards the end of the race, I found some ways to find more speed out of our truck, so I’ve been really looking forward to getting back to Kansas. Knowing what I know now and where our stuff is at on these types of tracks, I feel confident for Friday.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 44 POLKADOT SILVERADO RST

I believe when you look at the schedule and you think ‘what is the definition of a NASCAR track?’, you can’t get any better than Kansas Speedway’s wide sweeping corners and high-speed racetrack. I think you’re going to be in for a treat behind the wheel.

“I really hope so. I even enjoyed it when IndyCar raced at Kansas back in the day. I still wish IndyCar raced at Kansas. It’s a great track, I know Niece [Motorsports] has had success there in the past as well, and I’m very excited. I love learning new tracks, especially ovals, because I enjoy oval racing so much. I can’t be anything other than excited on what we’re going to do. You know, there’s not a lot of practice which is a bit of a shame as always, but we’re just going to have to go for it.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, NO. 45 AUTOVENTIVE / PRECISION SILVERADO RST

Since you had that great run in the spring, does that give you the confidence you need to advance?

“Definitely Kansas is one of our strong suits here at Niece Motorsports. I feel like we had a really good run here in the spring, and over time we’ve been working hard at a lot of things that we’ll take to Kansas which are new and hopefully improved. I’ll do a better job of aero racing this time; I was inexperienced at that the first time and had a hard time learning how to pass other guys. Now, going back there, I know how to race more efficiently and make those passes quicker. Hopefully we can take home a win and rack up the momentum to keep us hungry if we advance into the Round of 8.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM SILVERADO RST

You’ve been quick at Kansas in the past, but the finishes never seem to fall your way. What do you look to do differently this time around in a playoff setting?

“It seems like I’ve had speed since the first time I entered the tunnel at Kansas, I just haven’t had the finishes to show for it. I’ve driven too aggressively, got spun out, and put myself in the wall trying to get too much. That track was my first mile-and-a-half I visited in ARCA, and I’ve run multiple CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity races there. The track is so much fun. You can run from the bottom along the white line, all the way up to the fence. It has really kindled itself to my driving style. I’ve done some dirt racing the past few years and trained within the GM Development Program, and I think those experiences pay off at Kansas. A win there would be special because of how fast I’ve been there, and things are yet to fall our way.”

Kansas is one of two tracks you’ll visit twice this season. How does that help your team?

“Going to a track for a second time helps any organization, it doesn’t matter if you are leading the points or sit outside the top 20. You have a notebook of things you tried in the previous race to go off of. Then you can see how you have grown and improved over the course of the season. I lick my chops a bit when we go to Kansas. I know that I can put it on the fence, and if I’m loose, I can go even higher. I think going to Kansas will be good for us.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 77 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

You have sat on the pole the last two visits to Kansas. How do you carry the momentum into the weekend?

“Kansas is one of our best tracks. We’ve had a lot of speed, we just need to put together a complete day. Our Bama Buggies team will take the momentum from last week’s good finish at Bristol and carry it forward to this weekend.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 12

Poles: 9

Laps Led: 2,827

Top-five finishes: 55

Top-10 finishes: 114

Stage wins: 19

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 12

· Ross Chastain: 2

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

· Daniel Suarez: 1

· Kyle Busch: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 863 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 752

Laps led to date: 251,982

Top-five finishes to date: 4,353

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,974

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,197 Chevrolet: 863 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 837 Ford: 737 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 188





About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.