Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Layne Riggs Posts Runner-Up Finish at Kansas

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Kubota Tractor 200 | Kansas Speedway

Friday, September 27, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING ORDER:

2nd – Layne Riggs

15th – Ty Majeski

21st – Jake Garcia

22nd – Ben Rhodes

25th – Matt Crafton

29th – Frankie Muniz

30th – Lawless Alan

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 (Finished 2nd)

“It feels amazing and shows the testament to this team and how much speed we have. I feel like our mile-and-a-half program was definitely the weakest link or everything we have going on right now. Everybody really progressed over the past year. The 38 truck just kind of stayed in its middle range, but to come out here with this new truck which we did a lot of R&D to get better with, and run that well I am super happy with it all. I just wanted a good solid finish today. Everybody wants to win but I just wanted to walk out of here with a good solid finish. To finish P2 at a mile-and-a-half track when I have only had like five or six mile-and-a-half starts ever, I learned a lot tonight. I think racing up front with those guys that have a lot of experience and can throw blocks and race for the lead, that really helps me a lot and helps me be a better race car driver. Running 25th to 30th all day you don’t really learn anything. It is the first time I feel like I have run with the good guys at this kind of track and learn something from them. This is the happiest I have ever been finishing second before because I feel like I we gave it all we have and that is all that matters.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 (Finished 15th)

“Obviously we were trying to max save fuel but also manage the gap to the 11. I felt like I saved as much as I could and still put myself in position to win. The math just didn’t add up tonight. We had a good Ford F-150. I don’t regret the call because that was our only shot to win and there were only three laps that mattered to us tonight, the end of Stage 1 for a playoff point, the end of Stage 2 for a playoff point and the end of the race for five. We just went for the win and it didn’t pan out tonight.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Kubota Ford F-150 – (Finished 22nd | Eliminated from Playoffs)

“I was trying to stay in traffic to save as much fuel as I could and also manage the tires but ultimately where I was running it was too little too late. When we fired off something was wrong with the truck to start the race. We made massive adjustments and it didn’t seem like anything was fixing it. I think somehow our bar load got away from us. We have to go back and see what happened there. All in all, I hate it for Kubota and all of our partners and everyone at ThorSport Racing who work really hard. I wanted to give them a championship run. It comes and goes like that. We have had three really good seasons in the past with a first, second and first. I wish we had a better season all around. When you don’t have the finishes and the running positions to get the stage points, it leads to this.”