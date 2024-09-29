Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Kansas Lottery 300

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 97 SafetyCulture Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 22nd for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Within the first two laps, Van Gisbergen reported the race car was “super loose.” The No. 97 team opted to pit for an adjustment when the first caution came out on lap seven. The No. 97 SafetyCulture Chevrolet rejoined the field in 33rd. Van Gisbergen quickly moved his way through the field, entering the top 25 on lap 20 of the race. He battled to maintain position the remainder of the first stage, completing it in 23rd.

The No. 97 team came to pit road for a major adjustment, fuel and fresh tires at the stage break caution. Van Gisbergen started the second stage in 22nd. The caution came out halfway through the second stage, and the No. 97 team opted to pit for more adjustments. Van Gisbergen reported that the car had no grip and was still loose. He restarted the stage from the back of the field, and a caution quickly flew on the first lap of the restart. The race restarted with 15 laps remaining in the stage, and Van Gisbergen lined up 24th. Van Gisbergen quickly broke into the top 20 for the first time and finished the stage in 20th.

The No. 97 team pitted under the stage break caution for fresh tires, fuel and adjustments. Van Gisbergen started the final stage of the race in 16th. Battling to maintain position in the top 20, he reported that his car still had no grip. Van Gisbergen re-entered the top 20 with 61 laps remaining in the event. A caution came out with 55 laps remaining, and the No. 97 team opted to pit under caution for fresh tires, fuel and adjustments, returning to the field in 11th. Van Gisbergen re-entered the top 10 with 21 laps remaining in the event and ultimately took the checkered flag in 8th.

“Our SafetyCulture Camaro looked good but didn’t drive very well. Proud of my Kaulig Racing team for not giving up and continuing to make adjustments all race to help me feel comfortable in the car. This was my first time at Kansas, and it was epic running up close to the wall. Got an eighth-place finish, which is amazing for how we ran most of the day, and we’re plus-eight above the playoff cut line. We will have to continue chipping away and have a decent race at Talladega next weekend.” – Shane van Gisbergen

JOSH WILLIAMS

No. 11 Call811.com Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams qualified 18th for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Williams dropped to 20th by lap seven, when the race’s first caution came out. Firing back off from 20th on lap 11, Williams fell to 23rd on the restart but slowly scraped his way back within the top 20. After taking 20th on lap 25, Williams continued his crawl up the order, finishing Stage 1 in 15th.

Williams brought the Call811.com Chevy Camaro down pit road during the stage break for tires and fuel. Restarting 15th on lap 54, Williams rolled off tight and lost one spot by the lap-66 yellow flag. He restarted in 16th and avoided the spinning No. 7 down the backstretch on lap 70. The caution came back out, leading the No. 11 to come back to the green flag in 17th with 15 laps to go in Stage 2. Williams took the green-white-checkered in 14th.

After pitting for fuel and tires while under caution, Williams started the final stage on lap 98 in 12th place. He initially dropped to 14th on lap 100, but after a brief stint moving into 11th, his running position stabilized back to 12th. On lap 121, he was passed by both the No. 31 and No. 48 cars but swapped back to 13th after overtaking the No. 31 one lap later. As green-flag pit stops began, the No. 11 team planned to imminently come in, but a loose tire rolling out of the pits led to a caution on lap 146 while the No. 11 was in second place. Williams pitted for tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments and restarted from seventh with 49 laps to go. He eventually lost four positions during the race’s run to the finish, taking the checkered flag in 11th.

“Pretty good run for us today. We might’ve been able to finish in the top 10 if things went more our way, but we didn’t have to make tons of adjustments to get to where we needed to be. I’m happy with how things ended up and looking forward to Talladega.” – Josh Williams

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Morris-Shea Bridge Company, Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

In the opening stage, Allmendinger reported early that he lacked grip. He had fallen back to 17th by the time the first caution came out on lap seven. Under the caution, he told crew chief Alex Yontz that the front of the car was better, but he was free all around. The No. 16 stayed out and restarted 17th on lap 11. Allmendinger continued to report the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy was free; he went on to finish the first stage in 13th.

The No. 16 Chevy came to pit road during the stage break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help Allmendinger with the handling. The team received a penalty for an uncontrolled tire; Allmendinger restarted at the tail end of the longest line on lap 54. Allmendinger battled through the second stage and finished in 13th place.

Before restarting for the final stage, Allmendinger came to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The No. 16 team gained three spots on pit road, and Allmendinger restarted in 10th place on lap 98. By lap 137, Allmendinger was in eighth before pitting under green on lap 141. The caution came out on lap 146, before the green flag pits had cycled through, ultimately ending the opportunity for a solid finish. Allmendinger went on to finish in 17th place.

“We had a long, hard fought day in our No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy. I thought we were going to have a decent finish, but the way the caution fell didn’t work in our favor. We just didn’t have the car there at the end that we needed to get back in the position we were in before green flag pit stops.” – AJ Allmendinger

DANIEL DYE

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Dye qualified 30th for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Dye settled in early and quickly advanced a few positions. At the lap-seven caution, he was scored in 26th, relaying that the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet was “a little nervous on the top.” On the restart, he gained a couple positions before settling in. Dye remained quiet on the radio throughout the run while finding the grove that worked best for track position. Securing 22nd at the stage conclusion, Dye reported that he was free on entry. He pitted for four tires, a track bar adjustment and an air pressure adjustment to start Stage 2.

Dye started Stage 2 in 19th position and quickly advanced into the top 15. At the lap-66 caution, Dye was scored in 17th and reported that he could really turn the wheel the way he needed to on corner entry. On lap 75, Dye restarted 14th and was relegated behind multiple drivers who took tires during the caution. He completed the stage in 22nd.

Daniel fired off Stage 3 and picked up a couple spots. Daniel reported the handling was good on his No. 10 Camaro. The field strung out and Daniel found the top line to his liking. The caution at lap 146 got Daniel in the fourth spot. A mechanical issues began during the pit stop. On lap 155, the No. 10 lost power and had to come to pit road to change batteries. The team would change batteries under the green flag while Daniel went numerous laps down. Dye finished 34th.

“We had good speed once we got going with our Kaulig Racing Race to Stop Suicide Camaro. We were a little too free to fire off, but our guys got the No. 10 dialed in, and we caught a caution while running up front. Then we just lost power and had to change a battery, which ended the day. Really tough break, but we showed speed, and I can’t thank our partners enough for their support.” – Daniel Dye



