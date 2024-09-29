RCR NXS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Result at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 9th

Start: 7th

Points: 7th

“Our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team fought hard all day at Kansas Speedway. Danny Stockman (crew chief) and the guys had their work cut out for them today. We took advantage of every chance to adjust the balance, but nothing seemed to work. At the start of the race, the car was extremely tight, so when given the opportunity to work on it at the end of Stage 1, we came to pit road. After going back green at the beginning of Stage 2, the car was decent on entry, but after a few laps, it would get tight again. During the final green flag run, the car started to drive better before returning to the tight side once again. We salvaged a ninth-place finish and stayed above the cut line going into Talladega Superspeedway. We will head back to Welcome, get to work, and be better for the next mile-and-a-half track deeper into the Playoffs. I’m confident in our Richard Childress Racing team to bring a great Chevrolet next week and hopefully lock ourselves into the Round of 8.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Capture Stage Points and Seventh-Place Finish at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 10th

Points: 3rd

“All in all, we had a good day with our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. We struggled with having front turn, but towards the end of the race, we started to get on the free side. Our Chevrolet was too loose on the last run and took too long to get rolling. Once it came in though, we were fast and just as good as the No. 18 and No. 9. We ran out of laps to get the No. 9 coming to the checkered. It was a solid day with finishing seventh and running inside the top-10 all race. You always want more, but we had a solid points day. The cushion never feels big enough heading to a place like Talladega Superspeedway, so we have to stay aggressive and committed to one another. I look forward to working with our teammate (Jesse Love) next week and hopefully come out with a shot at the win. This No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team is going to battle each race of these Playoffs.” -Austin Hill