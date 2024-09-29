RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Solid Effort by Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 12th

Start: 22nd

Points: 28th

“Solid effort today by our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team at Kansas Speedway. We started off extremely tight, which was confusing because a lot the field was complaining about a loose-handling car. We lost track position early in the race when we took advantage of a caution to pit for tires and make handling adjustments. We made up as much ground as we could on the restarts to gain track position and crew chief Justin Alexander worked hard all race to continue to improve our Chevy. At the end of stage 2, we took a big swing at the setup and found speed. We were able to race our way into the top 10 during the final stage before ultimately finishing 12th. We’re not sure what caused our car to be so tight, but we will get it back to the shop, diagnose what went on with the car and come back stronger.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Show Speed at Kansas Speedway Before Late-Race Spin

Finish: 19th

Start: 3rd

Points: 20th

“We had a really strong BetMGM Chevrolet at the end of the race today, so it’s frustrating that we were not able to bring home a win for everyone at RCR, ECR, all of our sponsors and Rowdy fans. We led laps and put ourselves in position, but it didn’t work out for us. We hung underneath the No. 1 car for about 15 laps and finally passed him for the lead. We could get away from him and then catch a lapped car and we’d back up a little bit and lose the gap between us. I guess I just got in too big of a hurry. We were leading when a car trying to stay on the lead lap came up and took away our air and I spun out. Back in the old days when there were under 30 laps remaining in a race, lapped traffic would lay over, give you a lane and let the leaders race. I just wasn’t getting that, so I tried to force my hand into getting that and get to his outside, and for whatever reason, it just gave all the air in all the wrong places and it took away our chances at a win. We ended up 19th. Not the finish we hoped for but we’ll head to Talladega Superspeedway next week to try again.” -Kyle Busch