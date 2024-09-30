Buescher Leads RFK with P11 in Kansas

Keselowski P22 in Second Kansas Race

KANSAS CITY (Sept. 29, 2024) – Chris Buescher led RFK with an 11th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, while teammate Brad Keselowski earned stage two points and went on to finish 22nd in the Solomon Plumbing Ford.

In total 10 cautions flew for 47 laps as Buescher ultimately reversed his luck in qualifying, driving through the field in the 400-mile race, while Keselowski was on a different strategy in the final stage, resulting in the 22nd-place result.

6 Recap

Keselowski began the day from the 26th position, but after two early cautions (lap 2 and lap 20), he used his long run speed to maneuver through the field to 12th by the end of the first stage (lap 80). Following his second stop under the stage break, Keselowski restarted ninth in stage two.

Four cautions occurred over the next 80 laps as the No. 6 broke back into the top-10 by lap 104. He was 12th for a pair of back-to-back restarts at lap 148 and 153, then stayed out during a caution at lap 156. That strategy gave him track position, restarting eighth with four laps remaining in the stage, where he powered to P5.

He would pit in the stage break for service, then began the third stage from 22nd. Stage three ran caution free as Keselowski long pitted and inherited the lead for a couple laps at lap 220, and was later scored 20th when a caution flew at lap 236.

As much of the field pitted under that yellow, Keselowski stayed out and again inherited the lead, leading the field back to green with 26 laps remaining. He slipped back to 23rd quickly, and went on to cross the line 22nd.

17 Recap

Buescher – coming off a P2 finish at Kansas this spring – began his afternoon from 25th. He ended the first stage in 24th, and used a strong pit stop in the stage break to restart 18th.

Buescher restarted 19th at lap 104 – one of four restarts in the stage – but quickly worked his way to the top-15 in 13th just 40 laps later. He went on to pit late in the stage from 19th and would finish 14th by lap 165.

That strategy put him on the flip side of track position to begin the third stage as he rolled seventh at lap 171. He pitted from ninth on lap 208 as a green flag cycle ensued. Then, 30 laps later he was ninth and pitted one final time under caution at lap 236, ultimately going on to finish 11th.

Up Next

Talladega Superspeedway hosts its second race of the season next weekend, with race coverage set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

