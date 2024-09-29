Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Midwest Nationals Post-Race Report – 09.29.24

TORRENCE, CAPPS MAKE FINAL ROUND RUNS AT MIDWEST NATIONALS

Toyota has now reached 40 consecutive NHRA final rounds

MADISON, Ill. (Sept. 29, 2024) – Steve Torrence had a productive points day at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, finishing runner up in Top Fuel in the NHRA Midwest Nationals. Torrence took out No. 1 qualifier, T.J. Zizzo and Toyota teammate, Justin Ashley, in his run to the finals, but fell to Tony Schumacher in end. Making his 96th career final round, and third of the 2024 season, Torrence moved up to fifth in the Top Fuel points with just three races remaining in the Countdown to the Championship.

Ashley fell to Torrence in the semifinals but retained second in the Top Fuel points and inched closer to points leader, Antron Brown, who made the second round on Sunday. Shawn Langdon was the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to make it past round one.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps also made the final round, falling in the end to winner, Jack Beckman. Capps’ final round run is the 151st of his career and marks the sixth time he and the NAPA Auto Care team have made the finals this season. The multi-time world champion now sits fourth in the Funny Car points halfway through the Countdown. Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd were eliminated in round one of Funny Car action.

The final round appearances by Torrence and Capps on Sunday mark 40 consecutive NHRA event final rounds for Toyota in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is next on track at Texas Motorplex for the Texas Fall Nationals, with eliminations on Sunday, October 13.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

NHRA Midwest Nationals

Race 17 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.726) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.764) W (3.766) v. T. Zizzo (10.915) W (3.785) v. J. Ashley (5.618) L (3.763) v. T. Schumacher (3.718) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finalist W (3.733 – holeshot) v. C. Millican (3.712) W (3.721) v. S. Langdon (3.731) L (5.618) v. S. Torrence (3.785) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.72) v. D. Kalitta (5.399) L (3.731) v. J. Ashley (3.721) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.715) v. J. Salinas (10.365) L (3.759) v. T. Schumacher (3.746) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.399) v. S. Langdon (3.727) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.812) v. T. Zizzo (3.718)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finalist W (3.873) v. B. Hull (12.672) W (3.884) v. B. Bode (4.688) W (3.868) v. B. Alexander (9.261) L (3.882) v. J. Beckman (3.856) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.926) v. J. Beckman (3.878) Alexis DeJoria Bandero CaféToyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.940) v. D. Wilkerson (3.901)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Final Result: Finalist

Take us through your day today.

“A good day overall for our CAPCO Contractors Toyota team. Not the outcome we were hoping for in the end, but we were able to go rounds and gain some solid points by making the finals today. Now, we need to capitalize on this momentum heading to Ennis in a couple weeks and for the remainder of the Countdown with just a few races left.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Finalist

How would you describe your weekend and what it means for the rest of the Countdown?

“Our day started with Slugger (Labbe, Engineering Manager, Vehicle Support, Toyota Racing Development) coming over and saying ‘I have a good feeling about today for you guys.’ And he was right. We had a good hot rod. You know, it was important for us to keep lane choice, and for a driver, anytime a crew chief tells you how important that is, it gives you a little added pressure on. But, we’re professionals out here and we’re supposed to do that anyway. I just felt like we were rising to the occasion every single run and we kept lane choice, meaning we were quickest where needed in each session. And the 3.86 semifinal time was really a great run and that really opened everyone’s eyes, especially the John Force Racing team’s with (Jack) Beckman and they knew they had to go up there and run a 3.85 in the final, which they did. Our car seemed to lose a little E.T. (elapsed time) in the middle of the track, and then it just never gained. And I never say his (Beckman) nose out my window. I thought we had it won. I went to hit my parachute button and I didn’t see him next to me and I was ready for my win light, but his came on. So, it was a sucker punch down there. But, so proud of my guys. We put the new GR Supra body on it that we just got. It’s a little lighter and so much fun to drive, especially when it’s running 3.80s and 330mph. It’s encouraging going into the last three races. We moved up another position in the points to fourth, and a lot of momentum right now. Now, let’s see if we can capitalize on it.”

