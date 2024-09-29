TOP FUEL FIELDS FOUR FEMALES FOR HISTORIC START IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 29, 2024) – For the first time in history, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series race day will include four female drivers in the Top Fuel ranks at the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

The Top Fuel field at the NHRA Midwest Nationals will see former champion and No. 3 qualifier Brittany Force taking on Josh Hart in the first round of eliminations. No. 7 qualifier Jasmine Salinas will meet up with points leader Antron Brown while No. 9 Ida Zetterström will face off with former champion Steve Torrence. Finally, reigning Top Alcohol Dragster champion Julie Nataas – who qualified No. 15 – will battle with eight-time champion Tony Schumacher in her Top Fuel debut.

NHRA has a rich history of female competitors. The 100th different female winner was crowned earlier this season in Seattle. Shirley Muldowney paved the way, winning three Top Fuel championships in the 70s and 80s. Pro Stock’s Erica Enders is the winningest female throughout all of motorsports with six championships to her credit. The Pro Stock Motorcycle division has seen five female riders qualify at St. Louis in 2022.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

