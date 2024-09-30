Danny Bohn To Drive Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet at Talladega

SMART Modified Tour Ace rejoins Niece Motorsports for one-race deal.

Salisbury, NC (Sept. 30, 2024) – Danny Bohn is reuniting with Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 44 Rust-Oleum / AmeriFast Supply Chevrolet Silverado RST at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bohn, a four-time winner in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Series, actively competes in the SMART Modified Tour which primarily holds races throughout the Carolinas and Virginia. Last month, he earned his first race win of the season at Cartaret County Speedway.

This will not be the first time that Bohn has driven for Niece Motorsports. Last year, Bohn teamed up with Rust-Oleum and AmeriFast Supply and attempted to qualify the No. 44 entry into the fall race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Friday’s race at Talladega will mark his second outing with the team.

“I am excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevy for Niece Motorsports at Talladega this week,” said Bohn. “It is extra special to have Rust-Oleum and AmeriFast Supply on board with us, who both have been long time supporters of my racing career. Last time I was there I ended up finishing eighth, so hopefully we can better that result this week!”

Rust-Oleum has been a longtime supporter of Bohn’s career and the brand looks forward to carrying the partnership at Talladega.

“Danny has been a friend of Rust-Oleum for over 15 years now and we could not be happier for him to have the chance to race at Talladega,” said Bryan Wilson, Director of Sales for Lowe’s. “Danny and Rust-Oleum have had the opportunity to partner on various projects since his dirt track days at the East Lincoln Motor Speedway. I am excited to see what he can do this weekend.”

The Freehold, New Jersey native has made 35 Truck Series starts in his career to the tune of five top-10 finishes, including a pair of high-ranking results on the drafting tracks at Talladega and Daytona. Bohn is a multi-time winner and past champion at Bowman Gray Stadium, winning the Modified title in 2014.

With two races left in the SMART season, Bohn is among the top drivers battling for the series championship, currently scored third in points. Up next for the tour is a stop at the South Boston Speedway on October 12th before the season finale at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on October 19th.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 4th for the running of the Love’s RV Stop 225. Live coverage of the event will be aired on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 4:30 PM ET.

About Rust-Oleum: Rust-Oleum was founded on the principle of creating innovative products. In 1921, sea captain Robert Fergusson noticed that fish oil prevented rust from forming on his ship’s metal deck. Working with a chemist, Fergusson developed one of the world’s first rust-preventive paints and Rust-Oleum was born. Starting with just 24 colors of paint, Rust-Oleum has grown to be a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike.

About AmeriFast Supply: AmeriFast Supply is a family owned and operated industrial distributor of products such as fasteners, hydraulic fittings, fluids, custom hoses, adhesives, electrical supplies as well as a provider of Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), Custom to Spec™ and kitting services.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.