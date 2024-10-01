Boyd’s Sponsor, Tibbetts Lumber, Helping Helene Victims Ahead of Talladega Race

Mooresville, NC (October 1, 2024) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd and his partner, Tibbetts Lumber Co. will be together again on another Superspeedway when the Series heads to Talladega, AL this weekend. The race comes in the aftermath of hurricane Helene ravaging much of the Southeast including Tibbetts’ service area of Florida where they are helping victims recover.

“What Tibbetts is doing in their communities is what every company should aspire to do and I’m honored to be partnered with them,” beamed Spencer Boyd.

Tibbetts’ Englewood location south of Tampa is a great example of how the company’s values of family and community shine through in tough times. Six employees were first on the scene even before FEMA, First Responders, or anyone else to help where they could. Met with hugs from countless people, the team assisted people that where stuck in their homes, floors that had fell in on some homes, and helped people pick up what was left of their life.

Russ Hallenbeck, CEO of Tibbetts Lumber commented, “Our company is a people company. Without our people we wouldn’t be where we are today. I am proud to work with folks that genuinely want to go out and help without any other motive but to be there for our neighbors.”

The humanitarian effort comes right before the company’s sponsorship of Boyd during The YellaWood 500 weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Tibbetts Lumber was the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises first ever race at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year.

Boyd commented on the upcoming race, “I love plate racing! We finished 5th in this truck at Daytona and had some time to tune on it through the season so we’re excited to get to the track where I scored my first win. To have Tibbetts (Lumber Co.) on board for this race means a lot and I certainly want to help highlight what kind of people they are.”

The Love’s RV Stop 225 is the only stop for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway. The race is on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 3:30pm CT and can be seen live on FS1.