Niece Motorsports Promotes Kaden Honeycutt to Full-Time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Ride in 2025

Honeycutt to drive the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST full-time starting next year.

Salisbury, NC (October 1, 2024) – Today, Niece Motorsports officials announced Kaden Honeycutt as the second addition to its full-time driver lineup for the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

Honeycutt, at 21 years-of-age, has competed in a part-time schedule behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet this season, notching five top-10 results in 10 starts. He produced standout showings at Kansas Speedway, where he finished fourth in both races, and Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he was in contention for the race win before pit road issues relegated him to seventh.

The driver, who hails from Aledo, Texas, first joined Niece Motorsports for a one-race deal at Pocono Raceway in 2023. His journey included driving part-time for four different team owners before aligning with fellow Texan, Al Niece. Niece saw Honeycutt’s potential and quickly signed him on for a majority role as the anchor driver for the No. 45 team this year.

Kaden’s results were instrumental to qualifying the No. 45 team into the Owner’s Playoffs this season, but he looks forward to his biggest opportunity with the full-time effort in 2025.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much this opportunity means to me,” said Honeycutt. “Before I got connected with Al (Niece) and Cody (Efaw), last year, I thought my career was over. Both of them took a big chance on me leading into this year and it’s kept me hungry to make them proud. My group of guys on the No. 45 team have become brothers to me, and we’ve been able to share such a good relationship.”

“We’ve had some good runs this year, and I know what our team is capable of,” he continued. “Heading into 2025, I really think we’ll have a great shot at competing at a high level on a weekly basis. I can’t say thank you enough to Al, Cody, and everyone at Chevrolet for this. It’s going to be a great year together.”

Though he hasn’t been in the truck at every race this year, Honeycutt’s schedule was bolstered with a full-time championship bid in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series. Along with that, he’s made a healthy amount of CARS Tour Late Model Stock and Hunt the Front Dirt Late Model Series starts, and even competes virtually in the eNASCAR iRacing Coca-Cola Series. He was also tabbed to run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Honeycutt’s versatility to hop behind the wheel and contend in the various disciplines put him on Al Niece’s radar as a top prospect, leading to his promotion.

“Kaden has shown so much potential behind the wheel this season and we are thrilled to have him on board full-time with us,” said Niece. “With Kaden’s talent and our team’s hard work, we expect to be contenting for wins and championships next year. He’s a true racer, and I think that he has the tools to make a great career in the sport. I’m looking forward to see what he’ll be able to accomplish.”

The addition of Honeycutt marks the second domino to fall into place for Niece Motorsports’ 2025 season plans. Last week, the team announced a one-year contract extension for Matt Mills to remain as the driver of its No. 42 entry. Mills will have longtime partners, J.F. Electric and Utilitra on board as his primary sponsors for all 25 races next year.

Additional team announcements, including the remainder of the driver lineup, partnerships, and personnel will be released as the season progresses. Visit niecemotorsports.com for all the latest news.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.