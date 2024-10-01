Dylan Lupton to Drive for AM Racing for the Remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing happily announced today that Dylan Lupton will drive the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, beginning with Saturday’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, will also pilot the team’s Ford Mustang at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Wilton, Calif. native is set to make his first Xfinity Series start since last June at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, part of a two-race deal for Alpha Prime Racing. He also ran at Portland International Raceway the week prior.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Californian has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

“I’m excited to join AM Racing for the remainder of the 2024 season,” said Lupton. “We have been talking about the opportunity of working together since last year, and I’m happy to jump in the No. 15 Ford Mustang and get to work for the remaining six races this season.

“Without question, AM Racing has shown speed in their race cars. I’m hoping to bring some experience to the table while building consistency and producing solid race finishes that will give both of us some good momentum for the offseason.”

Lupton has 60 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

“AM Racing is proud to welcome Dylan to the family,” said AM Racing team owner Kevin Cywinski. “I’ve known Dylan for several years now, and I know his commitment to racing when he gets the opportunity to be behind the wheel.

“I believe he can take advantage of six straight races and continue to showcase his ability and deliver AM Racing some solid finishes to close out the 2024 Xfinity Series season.”

The two-time ARCA Menards Series West winner is poised to make just his second Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway but also has two prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway with a track-best finish of 12th in 2016 driving a truck for Young’s Motorsports.

The United Rentals 250 (113 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 28th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying will occur on Saturday, October 5, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

