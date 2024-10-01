Bass Pro Shops to Return to JR Motorsports

Multi-Faceted Partnership Set to Continue into 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today a renewal of their multi-faceted partnership with Bass Pro Shops, the leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel. With today’s renewal, Bass Pro Shops will continue to support the trio of Carson Kvapil, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Wyatt Miller as they each compete across multiple racing series through the partnership with the outdoor and conservation company founded by conservationist Johnny Morris.

“Having the opportunity to continue our work with Johnny and everyone at Bass Pro Shops is incredibly special to me, my family and everyone at JR Motorsports,” said JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “The relationship between Bass Pro Shops and the Earnhardt family goes back decades and to be able to see that continue and expand truly means a lot to our entire organization. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for JRM and Bass Pro Shops together.”

As highlighted in his social media reveal earlier today, Kvapil’s full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign will prominently feature Bass Pro Shops on board his JRM Chevrolet. In total, Bass Pro Shops will be the primary partner for Kvapil in 23 NXS events, beginning with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

“It’s great to continue to have this amazing support from Johnny Morris and everyone at Bass Pro Shops,” said Kvapil. “They’ve been behind me from the start here at JRM, and to continue that partnership into the Xfinity Series from our success in the CARS Tour for sure means a lot.”

Primary sponsorship for the balance of Kvapil’s 2025 NXS season will be announced at a later date.

In addition to their return to the NXS, Bass Pro Shops will additionally be the primary partner for two late model events for Earnhardt Jr., 20 late model events for JRM’s heralded late model team, 20 600cc Micro Sprint Car events for Miller and will continue their work with Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt Jr.’s multimedia content network which produces his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, as well as content for various platforms and partners.

“We’re honored to expand our alliance with our long-time friends Dale Jr., his sister Kelley, her son Wyatt, and the entire family over at JR Motorsports,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Morris. “The Earnhardt’s have been true ambassadors to all who support conservation and the great outdoors for many years, and we are excited to celebrate that through this partnership.”

Bass Pro Shops has over 170 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada and is the trusted source for quality fishing, hunting, boating and outdoor sporting goods. The brand has visited Victory Lane 12 times with JRM over the last four years, including a win in 2020 in the first race of its partnership, and a stretch of eight victories in 2022 that produced a record-tying four consecutive NXS wins with the No. 9 team and a berth in the Championship 4.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.