IMPRESSIVE GROUP OF NHRA STARS SCHEDULED FOR TEXAS FALLNATIONALS FAN FEST

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 1, 2024) — The official start of the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the historic Texas Motorplex begins on October 10 with an epic line up of NHRA competitors at the Pre-Stage Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie, Texas, including current and former world champions in all four Mission Foods Drag Racing Series categories, as well as nearly two dozen Texas Fall Nationals professional winners.

More than 50 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series stars, including fan favorites Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Antron Brown, Texans Steve Torrence and Erica Enders, Matt and Angie Smith are scheduled to sign autographs from 7-8:30 p.m. at this free event, which takes place for the fourth consecutive year at Railyard Park, just south of the historic Waxahachie town square. The JEGS Allstars participants will once again join the festivities allowing fans to meet and greet some of the best sportsman racers from across the country as well.

“Every year the Pre-Stage Fan Fest gets bigger and bigger,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “We love having so many drivers spend time with the fans before the race starts. Last year we added the JEGS Allstars participants and now we have one of the largest autograph sessions in all motorsports. This year we have added Andy Ross to the main stage to rock out for all our fans in attendance.”

Reigning 2023 Texas FallNationals champions Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Gaige Herrera will be in attendance, as well as local drivers Buddy Hull and Kebin Kinsley. Austin residents Alexis DeJoria and 8-time world champion Tony Schumacher, along with Temple, Texas’ Terry Haddock will represent the Lone Star State.

Some of the biggest names in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will also join the Texas contingent, including 2024 NHRA championship contenders Tony Stewart, Austin Prock, Dallas Glenn, Aaron Stanfield, J.R. Todd, Shawn Langdon and Josh Hart will be on-site from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. signing autographs.

The free event, which begins with food trucks, live music and activities for the whole family, takes place from 6-9 p.m.

A complete list of drivers who are scheduled to attend:

Top Fuel

Tony Stewart

Kebin Kinsley

Spencer Hyde

Justin Ashley

Krista Baldwin

Antron Brown

Shawn Langdon

Steve Torrence

Billy Torrence

Jasmine Salinas

Brittany Force

Tony Schumacher

Ida Zetterstrom

Josh Hart Funny Car

Alexis DeJoria

Cruz Pedregon

Chad Green

Ron Capps

Dan Wilkerson

Buddy Hull

Matt Hagan

Dave Richards

Jack Beckman

J.R. Todd

Paul Lee

Terry Haddock

Chris King

Dale Creasy Jr.

Bobby Bode

Austin Prock Pro Stock

Erica Enders

Greg Anderson

Dallas Glenn

Aaron Stanfield

Camrie Caruso

Jeg Coughlin

Troy Coughlin Jr.

Cristian Cuadra

Mason McGaha

Chris McGaha

Jerry Tucker

Sienna Wildgust

Fernando Cuadra Jr.

David Cuadra Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera

Richard Gadson

Angie Smith

Matt Smith

Jianna Evaristo

Chris Bostick

Steve Johnson

Marc Ingwersen

Chase Van Sant

John Hall

Ryan Oehler



Top Alcohol DragsterAngelle Sampey

For more information on the Pre-Stage Fan Fest or the Stampede of Speed visit www.stampedeofspeed.com. The Texas NHRA FallNationals, the fourth race in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, will be contested from October 9-13 at Texas Motorplex. For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.