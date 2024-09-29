STAN SHELTON GET FIRST CAREER WIN IN CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES AT ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 29, 2024) – For the second straight race, a first-time winner found the winner’s circle in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, as Stan Shelton defeated Mason Wright in the final round on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway as part of this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals.

The event was the third in the category’s four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs and was powered by M&M Transmission and Jerry Bickel Race Cars. It also marked the ninth of 10 races during the 2024 season.

Advancing to his second career final round after defeating Michael Stavrinos, Lyle Barnett and defending event winner Jordan Lazic, Shelton went 5.786-seconds at 245.58 mph in his Culp Lumber Ford Mustang to hold off Wright’s 5.806 at 234.66.

After qualifying 11th, Shelton posted reaction times of .010, .013 and .011 in the first three rounds, setting up a memorable final round and a thrilling first victory in the NHRA Pro Mod category.

“This is very difficult to win. This class is so challenging and today was the day,” Shelton said. “My crew did an awesome job and this feels great. We’ve got such a great thing going on in Pro Mod and driver is such a small part in getting one of these. The crew are the ones doing everything behind the scenes and I just had to do my job.”

On a wild weekend in St. Louis, Khalid Al Balooshi moved into the points lead, despite losing in the second round. Justin Bond jumped all the way to second and is just 12 points out of first heading into the final race of the NHRA Pro Mod season. Lazic is in third, 24 points out of first, while Ken Quartuccio is 26 points behind the leader.

Wright advanced to the final round for the second time in his career by defeating Chip King, defending world champion Mike Castellana and Bond.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ closes out its 2024 season at the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MADISON, Ill. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

PRO MODIFIED:

Stan Shelton; 2. Mason Wright; 3. Justin Bond; 4. Jordan Lazic; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. JR Gray; 7. Lyle Barnett; 8. Khalid alBalooshi; 9. Billy Banaka; 10. Mike Stavrinos; 11. Kevin Rivenbark; 12. Nick Januik; 13. Dmitry Samorukov; 14. Chip King; 15. Doug Winters; 16. Kris Thorne.

MADISON, Ill. — Sunday's final results from the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Pro Modified — Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.786, 245.58 def. Mason Wright, Chevy Camaro, 5.806, 234.66.

MADISON, Ill. — Final round-by-round results from the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Mike Castellana, Chevy Camaro, 5.738, 249.76 def. Kevin Rivenbark, Ford Mustang, 5.821, 246.98; Jordan Lazic, Camaro, 5.777, 248.98 def. Nick Januik, Chevy Corvette, 5.904, 242.19; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.769, 248.98 def. Dmitry Samorukov, Camaro, 6.064, 241.07; Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.772, 245.23 def. Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.740, 249.03; Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.805, 244.74 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Stan Shelton, Mustang, 5.766, 245.99 def. Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 5.781, 245.27; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.796, 249.95 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 8.061,

115.59; Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.728, 250.32 def. Chip King, Dodge Charger, 7.158, 128.10;

QUARTERFINALS — Shelton, 5.811, 244.92 def. Barnett, 5.818, 244.65; Lazic, 5.741, 249.39 def. Gray, 5.766, 250.51; Wright, 5.744, 249.53 def. Castellana, Foul – Red Light; Bond, 6.768, 150.11 def. alBalooshi, Broke;

SEMIFINALS — Shelton, 5.841, 244.92 def. Lazic, 6.744, 146.42; Wright, 5.742, 249.35 def. Bond, 5.792, 244.83;

FINAL — Shelton, 5.786, 245.58 def. Wright, 5.806, 234.66.

MADISON, Ill. — Point standings (top 10) following the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

