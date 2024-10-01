Layne Riggs Makes Talladega Debut with Love’s RV Stop / Peak

Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s RV Stop / Peak Ford F-150

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 1, 2024) – Layne Riggs travels to the state of Alabama this Friday to make his Talladega Superspeedway debut.

Following a runner-up finish at the Kansas Speedway, Riggs extends his streak of Top-5 finishes to five. This will be Riggs’ first race at the 2.6-mile superspeedway and third superspeedway race of the season. Love’s RV Stop and Peak will join Riggs in his Talladega debut.

Front Row Motorsports is looking to build on the success the truck program has had at Talladega. In four starts, FRM trucks have had two Top-5s and two Top-10s, including last year’s victory with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford F-150.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will hit the high banks of the Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 4th with qualifying at 1:00 pm ET. The Love’s RV Stop 225 is scheduled for later that afternoon at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or can listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stop / Peak Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I don’t have many laps on the superspeedways, but I’m excited for Talladega. Things happen fast so you have to be up on the wheel and prepared for anything. I’m ready for it though. We have a nice streak of Top-5’s going, so I’d like to continue that and even bring home another trophy. I think it’s going to be a good weekend.

“It’s awesome to have Love’s RV Stop back on board. They are the entitlement partner for the race too, so it would be awesome if the Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150 won the Love’s RV Stop 225. Hopefully I can make it happen.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I’m really proud of Layne. We all are. Our streak of Top-5’s with two wins isn’t an easy task and is a true testament to how hard Layne and the team work. Hopefully we can keep it going and get the win this weekend.”

