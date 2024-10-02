NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Talladega – Fall 2024

NASCAR travels to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with all the series set to compete on the 2.66-mile asphalt track.

The race will mark the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series and the first event of the Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8.

Qualifying (impound) for all series: Single Vehicle – 1 Lap – 2 Rounds.

Note: There will be no practice at Talladega.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-race for all series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 4

1:00 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225

Stages end on laps 20/40/85 Laps = 226.1 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $880,113

Saturday, Oct. 5

Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 250

Stages end on laps 25/50/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,337,574

Sunday, Oct. 6

2:00 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500

Stages end on Laps 60/120/188 = 500 Miles

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,222,964