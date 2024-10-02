Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITYTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Talladega – Fall 2024

By Angie Campbell
Less than 1 Minute Read
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR travels to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with all the series set to compete on the 2.66-mile asphalt track.
The race will mark the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series and the first event of the Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8.

Qualifying (impound) for all series: Single Vehicle – 1 Lap – 2 Rounds.

Note: There will be no practice at Talladega.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-race for all series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 4
1:00 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225
Stages end on laps 20/40/85 Laps = 226.1 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $880,113

Saturday, Oct. 5
Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA/NBC Sports App
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
Stages end on laps 25/50/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,337,574

Sunday, Oct. 6
2:00 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500
Stages end on Laps 60/120/188 = 500 Miles
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,222,964

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Dave Elenz to call 100th Cup event as crew chief at Talladega

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category