NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Talladega – Fall 2024

NASCAR travels to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with all the series set to compete on the 2.66-mile asphalt track.
The race will mark the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series and the first event of the Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8.
Qualifying (impound) for all series: Single Vehicle – 1 Lap – 2 Rounds.
Note: There will be no practice at Talladega.
NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-race for all series.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, Oct. 4
1:00 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225
Stages end on laps 20/40/85 Laps = 226.1 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $880,113
Saturday, Oct. 5
Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA/NBC Sports App
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
Stages end on laps 25/50/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,337,574
Sunday, Oct. 6
2:00 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500
Stages end on Laps 60/120/188 = 500 Miles
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,222,964