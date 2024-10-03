AM Racing | Christian Rose Toledo Speedway Fall ARCA Preview

AM Racing | ARCA Menards Series

Toledo Speedway | Owens Corning 200

Fast Facts

No. 32 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Christian Rose

Primary Partner(s): Department of West Virginia Tourism

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Trevor Monn

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. A-242

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

White Flag: AM Racing returns to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2024 with sophomore Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) driver Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang, continuing this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series season finale.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed back-to-back full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since three-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2017 – 2018 seasons, respectively.

Saturday afternoon’s Owens Corning 200 will conclude the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season at the series’ hometown track of Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio. – just a couple miles from the Ohio –

Michigan border off Interstate 75.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his second full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose returns to the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of his inaugural rookie ARCA schedule in 2023, which was highlighted by two top-five, 13 top-10 finishes, and the most laps completed by any ARCA driver last season at 2,550 of 2,624 laps or 97.2% throughout the 20-race season.

His strength of two top-five and five top-10 finishes in the final five races of the season vaulted Rose to third overall in the championship standings behind series champion Jesse Love and Andrés Pérez de Lara.

The 29-year-old also made two starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, respectively, with starts at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in the final ARCA Menards Series race of the season at Toledo Speedway.

The Department of West Virginia Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

For the final race of the season, the AM Racing team will throwback to the Department of West Virginia Tourism summer paint scheme from the 2023 ARCA season.

Squeaky Blue Clean: In March, AM Racing and Christian Rose proudly announced the addition of Blue Wolf as a partner to the team’s ARCA Menards Series platform for the remaining race in 2024.

Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly became trusted as a proven product for getting the job done.

As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses.

Today, Blue Wolf offers a full line of cleaners and degreasers for household, automotive, and industrial use.

Blue Wolf will serve in an associate role for Saturday afternoon’s race.

School In Session: On Friday morning, Rose and the No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang will visit with the University of Toledo Formula SAE engineering students to discuss this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series season finale.

See You At Menards: Before tackling a full day of activity at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, Christian Rose and the No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang will appear at the Oregon Menards on Friday, October 4, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Menards is located at 3100 Brown Road, Oregon, OH 43616-4031

Menards will also sell discounted grandstand tickets to the Owens Corning 200 at the guest services center.

Christian Rose ARCA Toledo Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Owens Corning 200 will mark Rose’s second ARCA start at the historic half-mile oval nestled in Toledo, Ohio.

In his previous effort, Rose delivered a track-best of fifth during last fall’s Shore Lunch 200 after starting seventh.

Christian Rose Career ARCA National Series Stats: In 47 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned five top-five and 23 top-10 finishes highlighted by a career-best third-place finish achieved at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in September 2023.

Additionally, Rose has showcased 35 top-20 finishes overall since 2022.

Since 2022, he has maintained an average finishing position of 12.6.

To The Point(s): Entering Toledo, Rose is fifth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 40 markers behind ARCA Menards Series driver Kris Wright for third, with one race remaining.

Just three markers separate Rose from the fourth in the championship standings, being currently occupied by Toni Breidinger.

Rose stands 120 points in the arrears to championship leader Andrés Pérez de Lara.

AM Racing stands a respectable eighth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Thanks For Your Support: With 95 percent of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaners, Flying Circle, Mobil 1 and Whitetail Smokeless.

Kansas Speedway | Reese’s 150 Race Recap: In the 19th ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Rose returned to Kansas Speedway looking to add to an impressive resume at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Returning to the Department of West Virginia Tourism colors, Rose qualified his race car 15th ahead of 100 laps of action in the penultimate race of the 2024 season.

From the drop of the green flag, Rose maintained a good pace, but unfortunately, the team encountered a flat tire during the race, which sent Rose to pit road. The team quickly changed the damaged tire and put their driver back in contention.

The setback proved a lot to overcome in 100 laps, but Rose settled for a respectable 13th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and X | Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

Christian Rose Quoteboard:

On Toledo Speedway: “Definitely heading to Toledo Speedway to get this monkey off our back that we’ve had for the last couple of races. My AM Racing guys have brought me fast Ford Musangs, but we just haven’t been able to overcome some bad luck and get back into the top-10.

“We’ll try again on Saturday afternoon at Toledo Speedway. I feel like Toledo is a good race track for me. It fits my driving style and we were able to capture a top-five finish to end the season together.

“That’s what we are looking for on Saturday. Another top-five to close out 2024 on a high note.”

Race Information:

The Owens Corning 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 20th of 20 races on the 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Saturday, October 5 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying follows beginning at 1:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later that afternoon shortly after 4:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) and FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.