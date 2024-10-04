Daytona Winners Burton, DEX Imaging Team Looking For Success At Talladega

As Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team head to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 they’re hoping to duplicate their success in the most recent race at Talladega’s sister track, Daytona International Speedway.

In the Aug. 24 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, Burton surged ahead at the finish and delivered the Wood Brothers their 100th Cup victory and his first in NASCAR’s elite division.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins was upbeat heading into that Daytona race and feels similarly about the upcoming 500-miler on the high-speed, high-banked, 2.66-mile track.

“The superspeedways have been a strength for us all year, and obviously winning at Daytona gives us a ton of confidence knowing that our race cars are good enough to go win another one,” Bullins said. “Just like Daytona, we have our DEX Mustang ready to go compete, and there’s no reason we can’t go get win number 101 for the Wood Brothers this weekend.”

Per NASCAR’s rules for Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta, there will be no pre-race practice. Qualifying at Talladega is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m. Central Time (1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.)

Sunday’s 188-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 1 p.m. (2 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 120.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.