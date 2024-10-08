CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD ATLANTA: Plenty at Stake

Corvette teams aim for first Petit Le Mans win since ’10, Endurance Cup and Akin Award

DETROIT (October 8, 2024) – Corvette Racing and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams are set to close the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar season with the annual 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in a highly anticipated finale.

Three of the first-year Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will race in the series for a final time in 2024 – the No. 3 and No. 4 from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in GTD PRO along with the No. 13 GTD entry from AWA, each sporting talented lineups for the day-to-night race around the 2.54-mile, 12-turn Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit:

Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims and Daniel Juncadella in the No. 3 Corvette

Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and Earl Bamber in the No. 4 Z06 GT3.R

Orey Fidani, Matt Bell and Lars Kern in the AWA Corvette

There is plenty at stake at this year’s Petit Le Mans. For starters, Corvette Racing entries haven’t tasted victory in the event since 2010, the longest drought at any venue in the program’s 26-year history.

Of the nine Corvette drivers in this year’s race, only Sims (2018 GTLM), Bell (2014 GTD) and Juncadella (2023 GTD PRO) have won Petit Le Mans. Among those that haven’t are Corvette Racing veteran stalwarts Garcia and Milner.

Nevertheless, hopes and confidence is high going into this year’s running. A victory in GTD PRO would go a long way toward securing the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturers championship, which Chevrolet leads by two points going into Road Atlanta.

The Pratt Miller Corvettes have displayed strong performance at each of the four previous endurance rounds this season – Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis. For Petit Le Mans, points will be awarded at the four-, eight- and 10-hour marks.

One of the biggest prizes at the end of Petit Le Mans may await AWA. Going into Saturday, full-season driver Fidani leads the standings for the Bob Akin Award, which goes to the highest-finishing, Bronze-rated driver at the end of each race and at the end of the season. Fidani, Bell and Kern scored maximum points in the last round at Indianapolis, and the No. 13 Corvette did the same in the race before that at VIR.

Should AWA retain its hold on the lead position following Petit Le Mans, Fidani and AWA will earn an automatic invitation to the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGT3 class.

DXDT RACING ADDS TO CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R LINEUP IN 2025 IMSA GTD

Fresh off ending its GT World Challenge America season with 10 victories and second place in Pro points, DXDT Racing will enter a Corvette Z06 GT3.R for the full 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTD class.

It adds a fourth Corvette GT3 to the grid with Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (GTD PRO) and AWA (GTD) already confirmed.

“We are thrilled to see multiple Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in IMSA’s GTD class for 2025,” said Mark Stielow, Director, Chevrolet Motorsports Competition Engineering. “DXDT Racing proved itself this year in GT World Challenge with double-digit victories across the Pro and Pro-Am classes in the first year with our Corvette GT3. We’re proud to support David Askew and DXDT Racing as they continue pursuing their goals in becoming a well-established and successful team across multiple series in sports car racing.”

Petit Le Mans is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 12. The first three hours will air live on NBC starting at noon followed by USA’s coverage from 6-10:30 p.m. Live streaming starts at noon ET on Peacock inside the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions beginning with Thursday’s opening practice at IMSA.com with the race call also on XM 206 and SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “This is going to be really crazy with the traffic but good for the show! I’m looking forward to it. I think we are coming into it in strong shape. It’s nice to have Dani back so Alex and I can have a little bit of a rest in the race! Let’s see how it comes out. I’ve been racing a Corvette at Road Atlanta since 2009 and haven’t won this one yet. It’s time to make it up and fix that!”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “With the number of GTP cars and the pace differences they have on the straights and not so much in the corners – plus the P2s – it’s going to be interesting among the different classes or cars, but the GTD PRO field is stacked in itself. It’s going to be super-hard from a driver point of view. There’s always mayhem. It’s the last race of the year and everyone is out to try to win championships or get the best positions they can. The racing is always pretty hard and fraught, but I love it. It’s an awesome place and really good fun with the undulation and nice, long backstraight for some overtaking opportunities.”

DANIEL JUNCADELLA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s pretty crazy that I have not been back in IMSA since Sebring. It’s good because I feel like I am way more prepared ahead of Petit Le Mans with my experience in WEC with Corvette. It goes without saying that I want to defend my title there from last year, and it was an amazing experience. Being back in the car with Antonio, who is such a successful Spanish driver in the U.S., but hasn’t won Petit Le Mans, I hope I can be part of that success that he deserves after so many years racing there. That’s the goal and dream for that weekend. It should be an exciting weekend because of the race, the track, the atmosphere… everything that involves Petit Le Mans has always been exciting to me. So I’m really excited to get back and race again with the Pratt Miller guys in our Corvette.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s exciting to go to Petit Le Mans. We had a strong car in the IMSA race at Indianapolis. Road Atlanta is a track that I really enjoy and a place where the Corvette has gone well. We just don’t seem to have Lady Luck on our side there. I’d say we haven’t had a lot of luck this season in IMSA, so maybe we’re saving all of that for this race. We’ll have to work for it, that’s for sure. We’ve seen that all year long and know what it’s like in this championship. I haven’t won there, Antonio hasn’t won there, and Corvette Racing hasn’t won there in 2010. I can promise you without having to be asked the question that every man and woman at Corvette Racing is eager to have a good result there. We’ll put our absolute best effort forward to make that happen.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Petit Le Mans is a race that everyone looks forward to but also a race that not many of us in the team haven’t won before. So everyone badly wants to win but unfortunately for us so does the rest of the field. This race is similar to Sebring where things at the end of the race get slightly crazy. Hopefully things will be a little bit calmer than they have been. We need to focus on executing everything, not making mistakes and not getting any damage early on in the race. It’s always a bit crazy in terms of traffic, so I think we need to focus on being there for the end. It’s nice to have Earl as he is a very experienced driver and someone who fits in very well with our team. Hopefully we can finally get that well-earned win in the No. 4 Corvette this year! To do it at Petit Le Mans would be unbelievable.”

EARL BAMBER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I can’t wait. I did some simulator work a few weeks ago for the Corvette guys. It was really good to be back with the Corvette Racing guys back at the shop. I love the Z06 GT3.R and am looking forward to rounding out the year in it. The car has been quick. We had the pace and potential to podium earlier this year. It’s certainly quick. I hope we can achieve something cool at Petit Le Mans.”

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I love the Petit Le Mans event. It really is one of the hardest sports car races in the world. It’s a super intense race with one of the most packed fields of the season, but I always relish that challenge. It’s what makes it such an amazing event. We are coming here after an extremely competitive performance in the Battle On The Bricks, and our focus remains firmly centered on securing the Bob Akin Award and booking some plane tickets to France next year!”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We’re ready to give one final push this year. Petit Le Mans is such a great race, the track is fast and technical, and it really puts you to the test as a driver. We know we can do well here, we finished on the podium in last year’s event and we had a successful couple of days of testing here recently. The car feels good, and I think we’re all extremely motivated and hungry for another great result to finish off the year and accomplish the goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Petit Le Mans is one of the best IMSA events of the year, and obviously we want to end the season on a high. We had a great test at Road Atlanta and we feel well prepared for what will be a pretty busy 10-hour race. Our Corvette showed great reliability and performance at Indianapolis, so I’m confident for what’s up next. The team started the year being new to the Corvette itself and to the GTD class as a whole. You can only imagine how difficult and intense this route has been, but we’ve built such an amazing, talented group within AWA. It’s an absolute pleasure being a part of this team and I have great confidence for 2025. Here’s to hoping we can cut out the ‘Petit’ for one of the 2025 races.”

2024 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Laurin Heinrich – 2887 Ross Gunn – 2788 Bryan Sellers/Madison Snow – 2668 Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth – 2659 Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 2646 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 2452

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 77 AO Racing – 2887 No. 23 Heart of Racing Team – 2788 No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 2668 No. 14 Vasser Sullivan – 2659 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2646 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2452

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Porsche – 2950 Aston Martin – 2828 Chevrolet – 2761 Lexus – 2730 Ford – 2681

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 3006 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 2784 Mikael Grenier – 2513 Parker Thompson – 2213 Loris Spinelli/Misha Goikhberg – 2213 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 2088

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 3006 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 2784 No. 32 Korthoff/Preston Motorsport – 2513 No. 78 Forte Racing – 2213 No. 34 Conquest Racing – 2204 No. 13 AWA – 2088

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 3217 BMW – 2646 Lamborghini – 2608 Porsche – 2607 Aston Martin – 2518 Chevrolet – 2360

CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD ATLANTA: By the Numbers

1: As in one program, one manufacturer and one car model for 26 years: Corvette Racing, Chevrolet and the Chevrolet Corvette

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its 26 years: Sebring International Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and as of this weekend Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

5: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Road Atlanta since 1999 – Corvette C5-R (1999-04) Corvette C6.R (2005-2013), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019), Corvette C8.R (2020-2023) and now the eighth-generation Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which made its Road Atlanta debut at September’s six-hour IMSA race in 2020

10: Number of Road Atlanta victories for Corvette Racing dating back to 2000 – eight of those at Petit Le Mans

10: Petit Le Mans wins for Chevrolet – eight in GT and two in Prototype. That ranks third among manufacturers in event history

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

28: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Barber Motorsports Park, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

53: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. DXDT Racing’s Patrick Liddy and Blake McDonald joined the list at Indianapolis in GT World Challenge America

71: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

138: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 116 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, three in the FIA WEC and 10 in GT World Challenge America

307: Event starts by Corvette Racing entries since 1999, starting with that year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. No. 300 came in early August at Road America in IMSA

42,306.48: Racing miles by Corvette Racing entries at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta since 1999. That represents 16,879 laps and more than 661 trips around Atlanta’s Interstate 285.

394,354.20: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

CORVETTE RACING AT MICHELIN RACEWAY ROAD ATLANTA (wins in bold)

1999 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Scott Sharp – 4th in GTS

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 3rd in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

2001- No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Scott Pruett – 9th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS (Pilgrim pole)

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 3rd in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2003* – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 1st in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GTS (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2005* – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 6th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (Beretta pole, Gavin fastest race lap)

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1 (O’Connell pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GT2

2010 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Emmanuel Collard – 1st in GT (Magnussen fastest race lap)

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 17th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 12th in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 6th in GT (Garcia/Magnussen ALMS GT title)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 10th in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 4th in GTLM

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 3rd in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 3rd in GTLM (Gavin/Milner clinch GTLM title)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 7th in GTLM

2020** – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 5th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 4th in GTLM (Sims fastest race lap)

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTD PRO

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTD PRO

Two-hour, 45 minute races

** Six-hour race

