Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 8, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head back home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the infamous Roval for the final road course race of the season.

The No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature Love’s Travel Stops colors this weekend as McDowell will make his seventh start at the 2.28-mile, 17-turn circuit. McDowell’s best finish at the Roval was 12th in 2019, but this year he has had three Top-10s in his last three road course races, recently a 7th place at Watkins Glen International in September.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity at the Roval will start Saturday, October 12th with practice and qualifying at 12:30 pm ET on USA Network. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 race will be Sunday, October 13th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“The ROVAL is one of my favorite races of the year. We haven’t had the best results there in the past, but I’m glad that there are some changes to the course. Anytime we get to race on a road course, it’s an opportunity again to try to go there and win. I am confident that the team and I can put together a solid run this weekend, especially with how we have been doing on road courses this season. I’m looking forward to it with our Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“The Roval is super challenging because it’s not a typical road course. It’s a technical and tight layout especially with the changes they made. But it’s going to be a fun weekend because we’re always a threat on road courses. I have all the confidence in the world that this group can put together a great car for Michael.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.