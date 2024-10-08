Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 8, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) this weekend for the 2.28-mile, 17-turn Roval. Boozy Jerky will partner with Gilliland for the 109-lap event and will debut a new scheme featuring their mascot, Tipsy.

This will be Gilliland’s third visit to the Roval and is looking to best his career-high finish of 23rd at the track. Gilliland has two Top-10 finishes at road courses this season, earning a 10th place finish at the Sonoma Raceway and a seventh-place finish at the Chicago Street Course.

This year, CMS reconfigured the track, extended the straight-away coming out of Turn 5 and created a new Turn 6, which will send Gilliland and the field toward a much sharper hairpin in Turn 7. Additionally, on the frontstretch, a sharper apex in Turn 16 of the final chicane was created.

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick the weekend off on Saturday, October 12th with practice and qualifying at 12:30 pm ET on USA Network. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 13th at 2:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Boozy Jerky Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I like the road courses. It’s a nice change of pace from the oval tracks we normally run. Our road course program has improved this season, so I think we’ll have a pretty good shot on Sunday. The reconfiguration kind of puts everyone back to “square one”. It’s almost like a new track, and no one knows how it will race. I think that gives us an advantage.

“It’s great to see Boozy Jerky back on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and with a new paint scheme, too. Nothing can beat their jerky, everyone on the team loves it.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have really amped up our road course program this year, and we have shown that at Sonoma and Chicago. Speed can only get us so far, though. We have to qualify upfront, execute all day, and minimize our mistakes. I think if we can do that, Sunday will be a good day.”

