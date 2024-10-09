Crawford Keeps F2 Team, Updates Targets

Young Texan Targeting top three in F2 Championship to close 2024 and prepares for additional F1 outings and more

HOUSTON, TX (9 Oct. 2024) –While the FIA Formula 2 schedule takes a two month break between races, there has been no slowing down for aspiring American Formula 1 driver Jak Crawford, who has confirmed plans to return to F2 with his Lucas Oil DAMS Racing team for the 2025 season.

Crawford currently holds fifth in the F2 championship standings, and is looking to make a strong closeout of the year to move to third in the overall title standings in the final two events of the season.

“We look forward to finishing the season strong,” said the 19 year old Texan racer. “We are close to our top three goal, but we have never competed for the top spot. The new car just didn’t work for us at enough places this year, but we are hopeful we can turn it around with two race weekends to go.”

The new for 2024 F2 car created engineering challenges up and down the paddock. DAMS has been tested to be consistent from weekend to weekend, especially in qualifying.

“With DAMS, we are going to come back stronger in 2025,” said Crawford. “I have never been in a team for two years in a row, and we are determined as a group to win the championship in 2025. Racing is a team sport, not an individual sport. We will do it together and it will be rewarding.”

Beyond his F2 schedule, Crawford has continued to make progress on his ultimate ambition, to race in Formula 1. Having adapted quickly in his multiple outings behind the wheel of the 2022 Aston Martin Aramco 2022 F1 car, Crawford is looking forward to his upcoming F1 car outings as the season ends.

“Of course the highlights of the year have been the time in the F1 car, and there is still more to come with a couple of additional opportunities for me yet in 2024.”

Jak has been involved even more with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team than anticipated coming in to the season, as the squad has tapped into his strong contributions in the sim, as well as expanding his role with the commercial marketing support for the growing team.

“I have found a great new home at Aston Martin Aramco and for 2025, and into 2026 we will continue to add extensive F1 sim time while building on the commercial relationships, especially in the USA as we end the year,” said Crawford.

Beyond the confirmation of his return to Formula 2 next season, there are some additional exciting future announcements to come before his return to race action in Lusail, Qatar in November.

“I have been chasing F1 since I was 12 years old and we are close now and not going to give up now,” said Crawford, who has also grown his management team. “I will continue to build on my professionalism and take on short term pro driver opportunities that don’t get in the way of my F1 future.”

Crawford is staying put for 2025 but also making some big internal changes. Having left the Red Bull program following last season, decision making was purposely slowed down, but now with sound footing found there are various support personnel changes that have occurred.

“I have another year promised with Aston Martin Aramco. Maybe I will find an F1 opportunity with them, or maybe not, said Crawford. “One change we made is bringing in Harry Soden and the team at Infinity Sports Management to assist with how I can be on the F1 grid as early as 2026, but no later than 2027.”

As the pace continues for Crawford, he continues to keep his eyes on his ultimate goal and will look to make more progress as he eyes the upcoming outing for F2 in Qatar on November 1.