JDX Racing Ready for Penultimate Round of Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta

Alex Sedgwick, Zachary Vanier Elias De La Torre and Madeline Stewart Searching For Wins, Solid Point Week as Season Approaches Finish Line

BRASELTON, Georgia (October 10, 2024) – JDX Racing has pulled its way into the home stretch of the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season with two cars in the top five of the standings and a visit for all four drivers to a track that is brand new to each of them, at least in a race setting.

Alex Sedgwick, Zachary Vanier, Elias De La Torre and Madeline Stewart visit Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this week for Rounds 13 and 14 of the 16-race season. Sedgwick and Vanier sit second and fourth, respectively, in the Driver’s Championship with De La Torre ninth and Stewart 16th during her rookie campaign. As a support race for Saturday’s Petit Le Mans endurance race, Porsche Carrera Cup activities take place through the week. Practice began on Wednesday with a pair of sessions, with qualifying at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday morning and the first 40-minute race of the week at 5:05 p.m. EDT. Friday, October 11th’s race two is scheduled for a 10:55 a.m. EDT green flag.

Each race can be seen live at IMSA.tv or for subscribers on the Peacock streaming network.

JDX Racing Pre-Race News and Notes

Sedgwick leads the way among the JDX Racing drivers, all of whom are on pace for career-best finishes in Porsche Carrera Cup. Though a challenging start to the season means Sedgwick and his No. 98 PT Autosport/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup needs some luck to catch the leader, he holds a 19-point gap over third place heading into Road Atlanta.

Vanier was the Porsche Sprint Challenge champion in the 992 Porsche a season ago and earlier this season in Miami became the first person to win a race in both championships. A strong weekend in the No. 9 Technica Mining/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at Road Atlanta would put him in position to climb as high as second in the standings at season’s end.

De La Torre has already more than tripled his point total of 29 from a year ago, scoring 91 points to sit ninth in the current standings. His No. 4 HCB Yachts/iKon Boats/Porsche Columbus Porsche 911 GT3 Cup has crossed the line for a top-five finish twice this season, at his home race of Miami and again at Road America.

Stewart’s No. 82 Spool Imports/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in each of the past four races and in five of the past seven, showing her improvement as her rookie season has marched along. The strength of that run has allowed her to climb to 16th in the competitive field.

In addition to the individual driver’s championship, JDX sits second in the Entrant Standings, 35 points behind the leaders.

JDX Racing is no stranger to the track. The last time Porsche Carrera Cup visited Road Atlanta for a doubleheader in 2022, JDX Racing earned gold with Parker Thompson behind the wheel.

This is the first official race visit to Road Atlanta for all four of the JDX drivers. Each participated in a test day prior to the weekend in preparation, however.

Despite never racing there before, both Sedgwick and Stewart were quick to declare Road Atlanta among their “new favorite tracks” after the test.

Team Principal Jeremy Dale is making a return to the race track this week while recovering from heart surgery early in the summer.

The opening practice session on Wednesday was a success for all four JDX Racing drivers. Sedgwick was second, Vanier fourth, De La Torre 10th and Stewart 12th overall in FP1. De La Torre went even quicker in FP2, jumping to eighth overall in the combined results.

JDX Racing Quote Board

Alex Sedgwick, Driver, No. 98 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “We had a very strong test last week so it’s good to be going in with some recent knowledge, albeit a track I have not yet raced on. I think most of the front runners are in a similar boat so it will be interesting to see who figures it out first. We have done very well this season on the tracks with limited practice, so I feel good about it. We’re going to try to get another win, but above that we need to have a solid weekend and finish the year strong.”

Madeline Stewart, Driver, No. 82 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “Road Atlanta is my new favorite track. It’s a race I’ve looked forward to ever since I saw the schedule. It’s an exciting track to drive, and very high speed. I had a great couple of days testing and feel like I really made progress learning the track. I’m sure that will continue to evolve throughout race week and I’m looking forward to a couple of great races.”

Elias De La Torre, Driver, No. 4 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “Heading into the penultimate round of the championship we are recovering from a mixed weekend in Indy and are building off of the positives we left with. Arter our test here at Road Atlanta we had much positive feedback and runtime improvements that are trending us in a good direction. Now that we’re back again with the team, it’s time to put it all together and show what we are capable of.”

