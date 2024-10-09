LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 34TH

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 30TH

CLUB NOTES

EJ Stats: Since its debut in 2018, the Charlotte ROVAL has been a particularly tricky track for the driver of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE. Out of six starts, Erik Jones has earned one top-5 and one top-15, with a best result of third coming in 2020.

JHN Stats: The North Carolina native has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.32-mile road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL that came back in 2020. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) the 27-year-old also has two starts, with two top-10 finishes.

Pink Window Net: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, all NASCAR Cup Series entries will be sporting a bright pink driver’s window net. This marks the second season that the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) is supporting the “Windows of Hope” program. This program is designed to drive knowledge about breast cancer awareness. All nets will be given to the EJF after the race and auctioned off to raise money for awareness, prevention, and early detection of breast cancer.

A Touch of Color: Throughout the month of October, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar has opted to alter each paint scheme with touches of pink to acknowledge the millions of women who are currently battling, have won their battles and those who have lost their battles with breast cancer. Keep an eye out for these unique paint schemes continuing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

LEGACY M.C. Fan Day: This Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will host Fan Day at the shop in Statesville, N.C. The event will include autographs, shop tours, show cars, pit crew demonstrations, food trucks, and much more. To find out more information, visit https://legacymotorclub.com/news/2024fanday

Appearances: Drivers of the No. 43 Family Dollar car, Erik Jones and No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry, John Hunter Nemechek will make a trip to the LEGACY M.C. merch rig on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for autographs and photos. Jones will also visit the No. 43 Family Dollar show car at the Blue Cross Blue Shield footprint in the fan zone at 11:05 a.m.

Going for GO.L.D.: Partners Dollar Tree Family Dollar has a “Go for G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. Each week throughout the season, the No. 42 and No. 43 will feature one of the local store on the decklid of the Toyota Camry XSE.

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: On October 14, 1949, father of Richard Petty, Lee Petty made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Heidelberg Raceway in Pittsburgh, Penn. On the same date in 2000, the Adam Petty Foundation was established.

The King’s Hat: The King’s Hat was unveiled at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May. Check out the Speedway’s and LEGACY M.C.’s social channels for activities.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE:

“I feel like our road course program has improved throughout this season; however, we just don’t have the results to show for it because of some bad luck. With this being a cut off race for the playoffs, there likely will be some fireworks. If we can stay out of the mess, hopefully we can get a strong finish and get the ball rolling towards finishing the year out on a strong note.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

“The ROVAL is always a tough place to get around, get your bearings. With the change in the layout, it’s definitely going to be a new learning experience compared to the last handful of years. I think we have some laps on the sim of what’s going to be a good idea of what’s going to be different about the layout and what the challenges are really going to be with it. The new turn is really sharp and really different than what we’ve had before, which was more of a gradual turn onto the banking. It’ll take some laps to get used to and figure out, Hopefully the sim is accurate and comparable and we kind of have a head start on it.”

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500, LEGACY M.C. co-owner, Jimmie Johnson continued his stint with NBC Sports co-hosting the pre-race NBC Countdown to Green with Dale Jarrett and providing commentary and the driver’s point of view throughout the event on Sunday. (Photo by: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB)

BROADCAST INFO

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROVAL﻿ ﻿

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13TH @ 2:00 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

ABOUT MOBIL 1: For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.