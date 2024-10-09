Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 10.09.24

This Week in Motorsports: October 7 – 13, 2024

NCS/NXS: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – Oct. 12-13

NHRA: Texas Motorplex – Oct. 11-13

PLANO, Texas (Oct. 9, 2024) – NASCAR heads to the Round of 12 cutoff weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series at the Charlotte ROVAL as just five race weekends remain in the 2024 season. Drivers will be faced with a new challenge with the new configuration of the 2.28-mile infield road course this weekend.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is back in action as the back half of the Countdown to the Championship begins at Texas Motorplex for the Texas Fall Nationals.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bell, Hamlin and Reddick above the cutline entering ROVAL cutoff … After a chaotic race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, three Camry XSE Playoff drivers found themselves above the cutline heading to this weekend’s cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to make the Round of 8. Christopher Bell enters the weekend 57 points to the good after a sixth-place finish at Talladega, while Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are 30 and 14 points above, respectively.

Bell seeks to continue top-10 streak … With his sixth-place result last weekend, Bell now has eight top-10s in the last 10 races, dating back to Indianapolis in July, which has been a big reason as to why he now sits 57 points above the Playoff cutline. He returns to the ROVAL this weekend where he’s finished in the top-10 in half of his starts, including a victory in 2022.

Smith, Creed in ideal positions for cutoff race … Like their Team Toyota Cup teammates, Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed find themselves in great spots heading to the cutoff race this weekend at the ROVAL. Both finished in the top-five at Talladega last weekend, putting themselves 64 and 32 points above the cutline in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. It would mark the first time Smith advanced to the Xfinity Series Round of 8 while Creed aims to make his second Round of 8 Playoff appearance.

Bilicki, Jones return to GR Supras for the ROVAL … Team Toyota welcomes back two ‘road-course ringers’ in Josh Bilicki (No. 19 GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing) and Ed Jones (No. 26 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing) to take on the ROVAL this weekend. Bilicki has made 15 Xfinity starts this season, and this will be his second with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota after finishing 12th at Portland back in June. For Jones, this will be his fifth start of the season with Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota, and his first since Watkins Glen. He earned his career best finish of fifth at Portland.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Toyota continues hold on Top Fuel … With just three races remaining in the Countdown to the Championship, Toyota firmly holds down the Top Fuel point standings with Antron Brown continuing to lead after his two wins to begin the Countdown at Maple Grove and Charlotte. Justin Ashley follows Brown in the standings, 34 points back, followed by Shawn Langdon in third, Doug Kalitta in fourth, Steve Torrence in fifth and Billy Torrence sits 10th. In Funny Car, Ron Capps is fourth after his final-round run in St. Louis, followed by J.R. Todd in sixth and Alexis DeJoria in 10th.

Billy Torrence to make 100th career race … As long as he is one of the top 16 Top Fuel dragsters after qualifying, Sunday will mark Billy Torrence’s 100th career race, which would be fitting in his home state of Texas. Over his career, Torrence has eight career victories, in 13 career final round appearances, along with 116 career round wins. His most recent win was at Reading in 2021.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.