NHRA AT DALLAS: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

TEXAS MOTORPLEX

ENNIS, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

OCTOBER 11-13, 2024

CHEVROLET CONTINUES THE HUNT FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP IN FUNNY CAR AND PRO STOCK AT THE TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

Notes:

The fourth of six events in the Countdown to the Championship, Team Chevy heads to Texas Motorplex for the Texas NHRA FallNationals Oct. 11-13.

Capturing his first win behind the wheel of a Funny Car since returning to competition and giving Chevrolet a strong hold on first and second, Jack Beckman, who is racing on behalf of John Force, moved Force up to second in the point standings after his St. Louis win just 105 back from teammate Austin Prock.

Beckman currently has a round win-loss record of 12-4 in the five races he’s competed in since returning to competition after four years.

With two wins in three events during the Countdown to the Championship and seven victories this season in 10 final round appearances, Prock holds strongly the championship standings lead over Beckman and seeks a return to the Winner’s Circle in Dallas this weekend.

Prock, who has shown he’s a natural behind the wheel of a Funny Car in his first season in the category, has a staggering round win-loss record of 44-10. Additionally, he’s captured 12 No. 1 qualifiers in 2024.

Racing to Round 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Brittany Force has been fast in qualifying, earning her third No. 1 qualifier recently at Charlotte 2. Force currently sits eighth in Top Fuel standings, just 173 points behind the leader.

Racing to his fifth win of the 2024 season, Dallas Glenn currently leads the Pro Stock points chase over Aaron Stanfield by 31 points. Glenn, who captured the fifth victory at World Wide Technology Raceway, looks to head to Dallas to expand his lead while only 116 points separate the top-four.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA/CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m excited to get back into the seat of our AAA Chevy Camaro SS. (It’s a) big weekend ahead with the Stampede of Speed. We always love heading to Dallas with the Myer family. They have a great facility for us racers and fans and we are looking for a strong start to this last 3-race dash to end The Countdown.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“There is no greater motivation for the next race than winning the previous race! After what our Peak Chevy team was able to do for John (Force) in St. Louis, every man on that team is ready and prepared for a repeat. As if I needed any extra incentive, Dallas holds special meaning for me. I attended the very first national event they held there, in 1986. My USAF buddy and I drove 500 miles, one way, in his Chevy Chevette. Dallas was also the site of (what I thought was) my last event win, back in 2020. Now, with a renewed passion for driving, a team fresh from winning, and my 87-year-old father less than an hour’s drive…I can’t wait!”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“Closing in on the end of the season as we head to Dallas, Texas this weekend. The Texas Motorplex is a race track our team is very familiar with and we have previous wins here. With four qualifying runs, we plan to qualify top five and earn bonus points along the way. We are sitting eighth in points and still have a good chance to continue moving up.

This event is a unique one on our circuit beginning with a fan fest on Thursday in downtown Waxahachie, then a chance for a team to win extra cash on Friday night. The fans pack always pack the Motorplex and I’m excited to get this weekend started!”

How to Watch:

The Texas NHRA FallNationals from the Texas Motorplex air first with Friday and Saturday qualifying on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Sunday’s finals air following, also on FS1, at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,460: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 633.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

169: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

89: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

49: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

