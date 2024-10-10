Car Accidents: Why Should You Hire a Lawyer Over Trusting an Insurance Adjuster?

Being in an accident is one of the most stressful situations you can ever be in. Your car is damaged, you might be dealing with some pain, and now, you’re getting calls from the insurance adjuster, asking you to give a statement or discuss a settlement.

They’re acting like they’re on your side, right? But hold on a second. Before you say yes to anything, let’s have a real conversation about what’s going on here.

You might be tempted to handle things on your own, to trust the insurance company, and settle quickly so you can move on with your life.

But here’s the truth: the insurance adjuster is not working for you, and they’re not interested in helping you seek maximum compensation. They’re working for the insurance company, and their job is to save the company money.

What you need at this point is a lawyer whose primary goal is to ensure that you are fully paid all that you are owed. Here are the important reasons why you should favor a lawyer over the adjuster’s word.

The insurance Adjuster Only Wants to Legally Railroad You

An insurance adjuster might downplay the severity of your injuries or try to convince you that your medical bills and repair costs aren’t worth much.

And here’s the thing: they know most people aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of personal injury law, so they’re counting on you to take their word for it, but please don’t.

Without a lawyer, you’re at a disadvantage from the start. You don’t have anyone in your corner who knows how to push back against the insurance company’s tactics, and that could end up costing you big time.

The True Cost of a Car Accident Goes Beyond Repairs

You might be thinking that once your car is fixed, the whole thing will be over. But let’s be real for a second: the impact of a car accident goes way beyond repairing your vehicle. There are medical bills, time off work, and, sometimes, injuries that could affect you long-term.

The insurance adjuster is likely going to focus on the most obvious costs—the damage to your car. But what about the medical bills that start piling up after you realize you’re hurt more than you thought? What about the physical therapy you might need for months? Or the fact that you couldn’t work for a few days (or even weeks) because of the accident? Those are real costs, and they add up fast.

A lawyer makes sure that all of your expenses are taken into account. They’ll go to the extremes to dig into every aspect of the accident, starting from your immediate medical bills to the long-term impact the injuries might have on your life.

You’re Not Just a Claim Number to a Lawyer

When you talk to an insurance adjuster, you’re essentially a claim number in a long list of claims they’re handling. They’re juggling cases all day long, and your situation is just another file they need to close.

But to you, this accident is personal. It’s affecting your life, your health, and your finances in a way that feels very real.

A lawyer treats your case with the personal attention it deserves. They’re not just trying to wrap things up quickly—they’re focused on getting you the best possible outcome.

You’re Entitled to More Than Just Your Medical Bills

A lot of people don’t realize that after a car accident, you’re entitled to more than just compensation for your medical bills and car repairs.

If the accident has caused you pain and suffering, affected your ability to work, or impacted your quality of life in any way, you’re entitled to compensation for that too.

Pain and suffering can be hard to quantify, and that’s exactly why you need a lawyer on your side. The insurance adjuster is not going to bring up these types of damages unless you do, and even then, they’ll likely try to minimize them right in your face.

A lawyer knows how to build a case that proves the full extent of the pain and suffering you’ve experienced, and they’ll do all that it takes to make sure you’re compensated for it.