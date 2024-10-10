CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS: Team Chevy Test Day 1 Report

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR TEST DAY 1 REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2024

TEAM CHEVY COMPLETES FIRST DAY OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES TESTING AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Nolan Siegel, driving the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, completed the three-tier Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) during the morning session Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Chevy was represented on track in the afternoon test session by Pato O’Ward, driving for Arrow McLaren, and Josef Newgarden, driving for Team Penske on the first day of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES test at the 2.5-mile famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Of the 495 total laps turned by four cars on track in the afternoon session, O’Ward and Newgarden combined for 234 laps for Team Chevy.

Santino Ferrucci, driving for AJ Foyt Racing, Christian Lundgaard, driving for Arrow McLaren, Ryan Hunter-Reay, driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Alexander Rossi, driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, Conor Daly, driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing, and Josef Newgarden, driving for Team Penske, will take to the track for the second of the two-day test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

On testing at Indianapolis…

“Every lap you get around the speedway is super important. Is it going to be something completely different to when we test here in the past? No. I think we’re very lucky that we have a beautiful day today to test and get some running in today. We’re doing mostly tire stuff, so I would say in terms of what we can learn on the car, it’s a bit limited, more limited than usual. But, tomorrow for Christian (Lundgaard) in our car, he’ll be able to test that, go through the run plan. For us today, I think it’s more kind of helping Firestone kind of figure out where we want to take this tire or if it wants to change or not. That’s probably the purpose of doing these different tires. It’ll be fine. It’s always a good day being here at IMS.”

On working with new teammate Christian Lundgaard…

“I’m excited to have him on board. He’s obviously quick. He has enough experience to know what to expect, and now, I’m the old guy in the team having Nolan (Siegel) and Christian in there. It definitely feels a bit different, I would say. I’m not the baby anymore. Nah, we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

How is it adjusting to the elder teammate role?

“Wise guy, you know. Wise guy… I’m going to teach Nolan, teach Christian. I don’t know. Whatever they want to know.”

Last time you were here, it was an emotional runner-up finish. How much do you still think about that, or do you?

“No, we’re thinking of next year. Already thinking of next year. Just how we can make our month (of May) that much smoother and have another shot at it.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

Talk about your experience on the oval at Indianapolis and passing Rookie Orientation Program (ROP)…

“It’s great, and it’s great to be here with Arrow McLaren. Obviously, it’s our first day here together and, while it’s still 2024, it’s kind of the first day of 2025. So, excited to get going. We’ve got some new people, and it was a lot of fun. We’re where we need to be. It went well. Everything went smoothly and we’re ready to go for the open test.”

How big is it to be knowing you’re locked into and be on track with Arrow McLaren?

“It’s huge. I’m super excited to be at Arrow McLaren. They’ve been super competitive everywhere, but here at the speedway especially. I’m excited about May, about the (Indianapolis) 500, and it feels good to just have some stability for myself and the team. So, we’re excited to move forward for the next couple of years and see what we can do.”

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned from guys like your teammate Pato O’Ward?

“There’s a lot and I’ve been lucky to have great teammates in INDYCAR so far with Pato (O’Ward), and Alex (Rossi) last year, obviously. Christian (Lundgaard) and I haven’t got to work together yet, but I’m sure I’ll learn from him as well. It depends on the track but places like (Indianapolis), there’s so much track-specific knowledge these guys have just from doing the races here. Obviously, I haven’t raced here yet so I’m going to lean on him a lot for some of the traffic management stuff, strategy, and I don’t know, we’ll see.”

How much is last years’ experience at Indianapolis driving you? Does that change the way you approach the month of May?

“Yes. It absolutely does. As much as that was a terrible feeling last year for me, I am in a way better spot going into the Indy 500 in 2025 than I would be had I not had that experience. I feel comfortable here. Really excited to be here in the Arrow McLaren car, and I think we’re going to be competitive right out of the gate. That experience is going to come in handy, for sure.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“It’s always great to be back here at Indianapolis. Certainly, it has changed in a positive way after finally converting two wins. Obviously, my team is pumped. They’re not new to that. They’ve won a lot of races around here, but new for me. It adds a little special element. I love being here. Excited to run today and get ready for 2025. Not just for ourselves, we’re here helping Firestone and INDYCAR out right now. We’re trying to get a good package for next year. A couple of new car configurations, so always exciting to be here at the speedway.”

How much will the hybrid impact this race. We know it’s early days…

“Look, the car is different. It weighs a little bit more, and the hybrid component is a factor. Next year, the complexity of this race, I don’t think it’s going to flip on its head but you’re going to have new elements that you weren’t used to last year. The hybrid will be a big part of that. You’re going to have to figure out how to utilize that and get the most out of it, especially at the end of the race. We’re learning about that today. We didn’t have that this year. So, I’m going to try and figure out what’s best for us, and the league is trying to figure out what’s best for everybody.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.