EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Confident for Strong IMSA Finale at Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga., (October 10, 2024) – The season finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is Saturday, October 12 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and Wright Motorsports sweeps into the weekend riding high with two recent back-to-back wins. The team comes into Petit Le Mans as the most recent GTD class race winners in the WeatherTech Championship, and also just secured a class victory and championship title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge series. This success has the team in high spirits as they prepare to conclude the season with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Jan Heylen.

“It has been an incredible few weeks for our two race programs,” said Team Owner John Wright. “For Adam and Elliott to secure their first IMSA win and first championship together in two back-to-back events makes us more ready than ever to end the 2024 race season on a high note. Petit Le Mans is a challenging event but one we have done well at before. As a team, we are performing at a very high level and we will stay focused to close out the year the same way.”

With a well-established pedigree of racing Porsches for two decades, Wright Motorsports has proven time and time again their ability to run up front in both sprint and endurance races. The crew in pit lane becomes a vital part of the team’s success, especially in the longer races when so many pit stops are required throughout the course of the race.

This weekend’s Petit Le Mans is a fan-favorite and a perfect way to close out the IMSA WeatherTech season. On Saturday, October 12, the season will conclude with ten hours of racing, beginning at 12:10 PM ET. Adelson, Skeer, and Heylen will rotate the driving duties of the Porsche 911 GT3 R, while the championship-winning pit crew will focus on keeping the car in top racing form over the course of the ten hours.

Cooler temperatures will play well into the hands of the Porsche, a machine known to perform exceptionally in cooler and even wet conditions. With lows reaching into the 40s Fahrenheit, and highs only in the 70s, Wright Motorsports has a strong package heading into the final event.

The season-finale endurance event is not only a part of the full-season championship, but it also marks the conclusion of the six-race endurance championship. Following their win at Indianapolis, Wright is mathematically in the hunt for the Michelin Endurance Cup title, for which points will be awarded based on running position in the four-, eight-, and ten-hour marks. Currently, six points separate the Porsche team from the class leaders, with a maximum of 15 to be awarded.

Fans within the United States will be able to watch the first three hours of the Motul Petit Le Mans on NBC starting Saturday at 12:00 PM ET. Subscribers to Peacock can watch from start to finish, and comprehensive audio coverage of the race will be offered at imsaradio.com. For event information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

What an absolutely insane year it’s been. In my second year of GT3 racing, we’ve had multiple IMSA podiums, an IMSA race win, and a championship with SRO. I’m still pinching myself to see if I’m dreaming. Regardless, the job isn’t done quite yet, as our IMSA Endurance Cup championship hopes were fully revived by our amazing result at Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis. After a season filled with so many ups and downs and so many amazing achievements, it seems only fitting that our biggest test is how we wrap it up. Petit Le Mans is one of the most intense races in the world on one of the most challenging tracks, and it’s going to take all of our skill and effort to perform well. I know we have the best team and I have the best co-drivers. Even though I always try to manage expectations, I know the sky’s the limit for us.

Elliott Skeer

It’s bittersweet feeling on wrapping up my first IMSA season at Petit. I’ve loved every second of it, and don’t want it to end. Adam, Jan, and I have exceeded our own expectations for the season. We want to end it with a similar feeling! Petit Le Mans is not the most forgiving race in the world, but we will put everything we have learned together for a strong 10 hours.

Jan Heylen

I hope we can keep the good momentum going after our win at Indy. Petit is one of my favorite races on the calendar. I hope that we can finally get on the top step of the podium here. We’ve come close so many times, but I feel good about our chances with the Wright Motorsports team, Porsche, and with Adam and Elliott behind the wheel.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.