NASCAR WEEKEND AT ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY TO INCLUDE ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (October 10, 2024) – The historic Rockingham Speedway will welcome back the roar of NASCAR in 2025. Today, event promoter Track Enterprises announced the ARCA Menards Series East will join the NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on April 18-19, 2025.

The ARCA Menards Series East features established veterans and NASCAR’s next stars who compete primarily on the East Coast as a top-tiered development series owned by NASCAR. The 2024 ARCA Menards East Series season concluded last month and crowned two-time series champion William Sawalich, who is expected to step into a full-time NASCAR National Series ride next year. Past ARCA East champions include NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and William Byron.

“We are excited to showcase these great NASCAR development drivers and established teams on Saturday, April 19th along with the NASCAR XFINITY Series,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “They all know the importance and impact of racing on the same day as the XFINITY Series, just like several teams will in Daytona in February. We also expect established ARCA Menards Series teams the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Pinnacle Racing Group to compete for the win at Rockingham Speedway.”

The ARCA Menards Series held five races at The Rock starting in 1973 won by the legendary Charlie Glotzbach. The series returned in 2008 in an event won by Logano, the year after he captured the ARCA Menards Series East drivers championship. The most recent ARCA event in 2010 was won by 2011 ARCA Menards Series champion Ty Dillon.

“Returning to Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a great opportunity for the ARCA Menards East,” said Ron Drager, president of ARCA. “We respect and appreciate the history and tradition associated with Rockingham, and we are excited to be a part of this new chapter.”

Several facility upgrades will be completed in time for NASCAR’s return to The Rock, which last hosted the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2013. That race was won by 2012 ARCA Menards Series East champion Kyle Larson in what was his first NASCAR National Series victory.

The Saturday, April 19 ARCA Menards Series East race will precede the 43rd NASCAR XFINITY Series race to be held at Rockingham Speedway. Preliminary on-track activities for the two series are expected to take place on Friday, April 18, which is race day for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“The positive reaction across the industry and here in Richmond County has been strong since our event was announced in late August,” added Sargent. “Rockingham Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim and his staff are working hard to be ready when we welcome back fans to Rockingham Speedway. We urge all NASCAR fans to log on to www.RaceTheRock.com right now to register to receive updates and pre-sale access to race tickets before they go on sale.”

Tickets for NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway will go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. For ticket and camping information, sponsor inquiries, continuing details and updates, log on to www.RaceTheRock.com, the official NASCAR event website for the April 18-19, 2025 weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969. In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023. In 2019, Track Enterprises merged with Charlotte, N.C.-based Spire Holdings and continues to promote high-profile motorsports properties on the national stage.