Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course October Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course | Drive for the Cure 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): DPR Construction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 18th

2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 29th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes DPR Construction to the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 67-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets.

Our portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world.

Our company is strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from.

We consistently rank among the top building contractors and employ approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity start at the newly reconfigured North Carolina speedway.

Last October, Honeyman earned a track-best 21st place finish after starting 26th in the No. 45 Eighth Order Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing.

This weekend is part of a doubleheader elimination weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team join the non-Playoff Xfinity Series teams looking to spoil the Playoff parade which continues on Saturday afternoon with the final round of 12.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will conclude their final round of 12 Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall road course average Xfinity finish of 24.9.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Honeyman has 36 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.7.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | United Rentals 250 Race Recap: In the 28th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s Xfinity Series return trip to the breathtaking Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala.

After qualifying his No. 42 Mezrano Injury Lawyers Chevrolet Camaro 19th, Honeyman did a masterful job staying out of trouble throughout the race and even avoided a major multi-car accident with three laps remaining.

The late race caution threw the race into overtime with Honeyman inside the top-10 in his Young’s Motorsports entry. Looking to duplicate or better his fourth-place run at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in NASCAR overtime,

Honeyman was in contention for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win until he was booted from the lead pack in heavy drafting conditions, relinquishing the team to a 14th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 126th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 125 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 29th race will be his fourth tango at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the newly reconfigured 17-turn, 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 28 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: “I’m upbeat about the final road course race of the weekend. I’m thankful for the extended practice on Saturday morning to help us dial in our No. 42 DPR Construction Chevrolet Camaro.

“Charlotte is such an instrumental race with a lot of friends and family in attendance. Following a strong performance at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, the vibe is good and we’re focused on keeping ourselves in the hunt for 67 laps on Saturday.

“Our goal is to make the most out of the race from start to finish and keep putting ourselves in position for strong finishes for our Young’s Motorsports team over the next five weeks.”

Race Information:

The Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps | 152.76 miles) is the 29th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Saturday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).