AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course | Drive for the Cure 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Lupton Excavation | AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-79

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Final Stretch: Veteran race car driver Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final five 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, will also drive the team’s Ford Mustang at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 9, 2024.

The former ARCA Menards Series West winner returned to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for the first time since Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year on Oct. 5, 2024, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang for AM Racing, Lupton contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in the “Big One” with three laps to go.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Californian has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

Lupton has 61 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Welcome Aboard: For the 29th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, AM Racing and Lupton welcome Lupton Excavation to the team as the primary partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 67-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Lupton Excavation Inc. was founded in 1987. The company provides excavation work and digs foundations.

Serving Sacramento, Calif., and surrounding areas, Lupton Excavation Inc. also specializes in Earthwork and plumbing.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the final road course race of the season, AirBox will serve in an associate partnership role on Lupton’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Dylan Lupton straps into his No. 15 Ford Mustang on Saturday, the AM Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90, with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, October 12, 2024, at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

Lupton will preview the Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and discuss his new opportunity with Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will mark Lupton’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the newly reconfigured 17-turn, 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

The Xfinity Series driver will look to improve his overall road course average Xfinity finish of 22.1.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 16th for Athenian Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 15 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 84 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Dylan Lupton would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Mobil 1 and WIX Filters.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | United Rentals 250 Race Recap: The 28th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in a return trip to Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Without the benefit of practice, Lupton qualified his No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang 36th, but quickly from the drop of the green flag, the Wilton, Calif. native navigated through the field and found himself inside the top 20 for most of the race.

In Stage 3, Lupton pressed the attack, drafted his No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang inside the top-10, and contended for the team’s best finish of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series until he was collected in a massive “Big One.”

The accident damaged Lupton’s race car on the right side. The team patched up his blue oval, allowing the 30-year-old to return to the race and finish a respectable 24th at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Dylan Lupton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his first on the Queen City road course.

In his previous 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Joey Logano in September 2024 for AM Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

Dylan Lupton Quoteboard:

On The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: “I’m hoping for another strong effort from our AM Racing team on Saturday. It’s a bummer that we did not get the finish we deserved at Talladega because we showcased a lot of speed, but we’ll have an opportunity to rebound on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

“It’s an updated layout, so I feel like it will put me on a level playing field with the rest of the field as we utilize practice to get used to the new configuration and set you up for qualifying and race day.

“I can’t thank everyone at AM Racing enough for this continued opportunity, and I look forward to a productive race.”

Race Information:

The Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps | 152.76 miles) is the 29th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Saturday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.