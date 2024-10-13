NHRA AT DALLAS: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

TEXAS MOTORPLEX

ENNIS, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & STATS

OCTOBER 13, 2024

TEAM CHEVY FACES TOUGH TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS IN DALLAS WITH JOHN FORCE RACING

Jeg Coughlin, Jr. Captured Chevrolet’s 399th Wally trophy since 1970 in Pro Stock, with Greg Stanfield Capturing the Factory X Victory at Texas Motorplex

Notes:

Jeg Coughlin, Jr. defeated Greg Anderson to claim Chevrolet’s 399th Pro Stock victory since 1970. Coughlin, Jr.’s win Sunday was the 106th victory of his career and this of 2024.

Austin Prock, driver of the AAA/Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to the semifinal round of Sunday’s Texas NHRA Fall Nationals after claiming his 13th No. 1 qualifier this season but didn’t make the run after facing issues on the burnout versus Ron Capps.

Despite the early exit to his FallNationals, Prock still maintains the Championship standings lead heading into the penultimate event of the 2024 season, the NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nov. 1-3.

Brittany Force, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, raced to Round 2 after claiming her 50th career No. 1 qualifier at the Texas Motorplex, but fell to Tony Schumacher.

Prock raced his 13th also this season, tying J. Force with the most Funny Car No. 1 qualifiers in a single season. Additionally, Prock’s run of 3.813 seconds E.T. at 333.09 mph set a new track record Friday night in Q2 at Texas Motorplex, and was the eighth quickest Funny Car run in NHRA history, the best since 2017.

B. Force raced to her 50th career NHRA No. 1 qualifier with her stout Q2 run of 3.667 seconds E.T. at 338.19 mph Friday night.

Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, faced vertigo-like symptoms Sunday morning that did not subside and was unable to compete in Sunday’s Texas NHRA FallNationals. Heading into race day Sunday, Beckman had qualified No. 3 and was competing on behalf of team owner and 16-time champion John Force in the Countdown to the Championship.

Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, captured his sixth No. 1 qualifier of 2024 and 130th of his career after his Friday evening Q2 run of 6.524 seconds E.T. at 208.99 mph held strongly through Saturday’s sessions to take the top spot.

Greg Stanfield, in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro, defeated Jesse Alexandra to claim the Holley EFI Factory X Wally trophy during the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA/CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I honestly don’t know what to say. This isn’t the end we had planned for our weekend with the AAA Camaro. My foot went all the way to the floor, so there was a good chance it broke the throttle cable or that the throttle link had disconnected. It was a quick disconnect. It was activated by ai, and I stopped and noticed that the throttle arm was moving and there was no change in RPM. So, I got on the radio, told them what was going on, and we tried reconnecting it, but we weren’t able to.”

CHRIS CUNNINGHAM, CREW CHIEF OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It is unfortunate for our PEAK team and our championship hopes, but we’ve been through this before and we are not giving up. This is what was best for Jack (Beckman) and his health. That comes first.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“Amazing effort from my HendrickCars.com team this entire weekend! Our car ran strong through qualifying, and we earned my 50th No. 1 qualifier. On race day, our performance remained strong, making two solid passes but the second round resulted in a hole shot loss which as a driver, weighs a lot because I must admit I let my team down. This is something I will continue to work on and aim to improve in Las Vegas. Our team does not quit. We will pull ourselves out of our most challenging season with a positive note on the west coast.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action Nov. 1-3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals. Eliminations air Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage of qualifying and the race stream live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

