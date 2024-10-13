RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Battle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to Advance to the Round of 8

Finish: 19th

Start: 8th

Points: 6th

“I’m proud of our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team for the effort today at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. We had a car at the beginning of the race that I felt we could win with. We short-pitted and got stuck back in traffic. There were times that I could have gotten wrecked, so I had to let those guys by so we could live to fight another lap. We had to keep our heads down, stay cool, and do everything possible to get the best finish for our team. In the end, I forced so many people, including myself to race in a way that I didn’t want to, but I knew what it was going to take to advance to the Round of 8. I’m never going to be the driver that lets my team down. I’m looking forward to racing for a championship, which is the most important thing. I poured my heart and soul into the ROVAL since Watkins Glen International, and it was shown early in the race. We fought all day. To finish 19th doesn’t show how good we were, but we did what we had to. Thanks to Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines for bringing a fast Chevrolet today. We have good tracks coming up and I feel like we have a shot at making the Championship 4.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Keep Championship Hopes Alive with Fourth-Place Result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Finish: 4th

Start: 6th

Points: 2nd

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was capable of winning the race, but a few restarts didn’t go our way. We had really good speed and were catching the top four at the end. Just ran out of laps and wasn’t able to get there. Maybe I didn’t get the tires cleaned enough, but on the overtime restart, I slipped the tires too much for the green-white-checkered laps. All in all, it was a solid day for our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team. We came in here and did what we had to do to advance to the next round. At the beginning of this week, I told our team that all we had to do was run top 10 for the stages and get a solid finish to move on. I definitely want to win on a road course, because I know our program is good enough to do it. But I’ll happily leave the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with a fourth-place finish.” -Austin Hill