Rick Ware Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte

RICK WARE RACING

Bank of America Roval 400

Date: Oct. 13, 2024

Event: Bank of America Roval 400 (Round 32 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (2.32-mile, 17-turn road course)

Format: 109 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/25 laps/59 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Kaz Grala (Started 31st, Finished 28th / Running, completed 109 of 109 laps)

● Corey LaJoie (Started 28th, Finished 38th / Engine, completed 3 of 109 laps)

RWR Points:

● Corey LaJoie (31st with 457 points)

● Kaz Grala (35th with 187 points)

RWR Notes:

● This was Grala’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at The Roval.

● This was LaJoie’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at The Roval. His best finish remains 12th, earned in October 2022.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 to score his 29th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his sixth of the season and his second at The Roval. His margin of victory over second-place Christopher Bell was 1.511 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 13 laps.

● Thirty of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“It was such a long race and, in these cars, you’re working hard every lap. I’m not sure what else we could’ve done. Our balance was just a little too far off at the end but it really just comes down to track position on the road courses, and we never quite had the chance to take advantage of that.” – Kaz Grala, driver of the No. 15 Meat N’ Bone Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“I hate that our day ended so soon. I would’ve liked to have given the folks from Schluter Systems more of a race to enjoy. Just wasn’t out day. We’ve got a good group of guys and three more races to show what we can do.” – Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 51 Schluter Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the South Point 400 on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.