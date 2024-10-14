Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Bank of America Roval 400

Date: Oct. 13, 2024

Event: Bank of America Roval 400 (Round 32 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile, 17-turn road course)

Format: 109 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/25 laps/59 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Finish:

● Josh Berry (Started 36th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 109 of 109 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 34th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 109 of 109 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 32nd, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 108 of 109 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 25th, Finished 37th / Accident, completed 41 of 109 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (12th with 3,030 points, 68 points below top-eight cutoff)

● Noah Gragson (25th with 521 points)

● Ryan Preece(26th with 506 points)

● Josh Berry (27th with 505 points)

Playoff Standings to Begin Round of 8:

Kyle Larson (4,052 points) +33 Christopher Bell (4,032 points) +13 Tyler Reddick (4,029 points) +10 William Byron (4,023 points) +4 Ryan Blaney (4,019 points) -4 Denny Hamlin (4,015 points) -8 Chase Elliott (4,014 points) -9 Joey Logano (4,012 points) -11

Failed to Advance to Round of 8:

Alex Bowman (3,075 points) Austin Cindric (3,070 points) Daniel Suárez (3,047 points) Chase Briscoe (3,030 points)

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 to score his 29th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his sixth of the season and his second on the Roval. His margin of victory over second-place Christopher Bell was 1.511 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 13 laps.

● Thirty of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“The steering rack or something broke. I don’t really know, to be honest. Realistically, we probably weren’t going to move on anyway, but on those restarts in turn seven, we all kind of got stacked up and they all kind of stopped in front of me and it ripped the wheel out of my hand. I could turn to the left, but as soon as I got to the right-hander, my car just went straight. I about hit the wall on the backstretch chicane, and then on the frontstretch chicane, I hit the 3 car just because I literally couldn’t turn. It’s an unfortunate way for it to all come to an end. It’s part of it, part of racing. We just didn’t have a very good three weeks when it all boils down to it. We have four more races left to try to go win and send Stewart-Haas Racing out with a win. It’s tough to have all the momentum that we had, and to have it come to an end like it did is unfortunate. I wish we could have kept going for it. I am sure all the guys that get eliminated wish they could keep going for it, right? We knew, I think as a team even, going into it that if we could get through this round we could get to the final four, but we weren’t able to get through this round. It’s unfortunate. We still have a lot to race for. We can still go win four more races and that is what we will try to do. It’s four really good tracks for us, so I feel really good about it. I wish we were racing for a championship, still. It’s just one of those days. Honestly, kind of one of those weeks with everything that has happened. I am ready for Monday. It stings. Not even really for myself, just all the employees at Stewart-Haas. They were all kind of living through the 14 car, and the environment we have had these last few weeks has been really exciting to be a part of. I hate that it’s coming to an end. I know what that means for Stewart-Haas not to be racing for a championship anymore. But we have four races left, and we are going to give it everything we’ve got. It has definitely been a tough week with the highest of highs, but then everything that Marissa (Briscoe, wife) was going through, and the playoffs, too. The racing is one thing, but I am more worried about my family, at the end of the day, and making sure Marissa is OK. I would have loved to keep racing for a championship. It’s unfortunate the way the week ended, but life could be a lot worse. I have three healthy kids at home and a wife that is hopefully getting healthy, and I get to drive racecars for a living, so at the end of the day you can’t be upset just because you don’t have a chance to race for a championship. I still have an incredible life and I am certainly blessed.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“It was kind of nasty today. We finally had a mistake-free day and didn’t get wrecked at the end or have anything silly happen. And we kind of steadily just raced smart and finished way better than we probably should have. So, a lot of work to do still, but it was nice to get a decent result.” – Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 Bed Bath & Beyond Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“Tough day.” – Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 10 Beef-a-Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the South Point 400 on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The seventh race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.