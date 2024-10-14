RCR NCS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Hard-Fought Day for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Finish: 32nd

Start: 22nd

Points: 28th

“Our No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet team fought hard at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, but nothing went our way today. Our luck was unbelievable. We got turned around in Stage 1 and lost a lot of track position. We worked our way back through the field and were running sixth in the final stage and in position for a good points day. Unfortunately, after the final stop of the day, NASCAR held us for two laps when we lost a tire on the track. From that point forward, we were on a lap of our own just hoping to catch a caution or two to get back on the lead lap but the rest of the race ran green. It could have been a good points day for the No. 3 team if we wouldn’t have had so many issues. We’ll regroup and head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Scores Stage Points En Route to 13th-Place Finish for the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Finish: 13th

Start: 11th

Points: 20th

“Overall, it was a solid day for the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet team. Early in the race we didn’t have any grip in the front and we were struggling to get off the corners. We made a pit stop and improved the drive off and ability to turn, but by the end of Stage 1, we were struggling with lack of grip again. About halfway through the race, crew chief Randall Burnett and the Lenovo guys made the decision to tweak our pit strategy. We needed to do something different than the guys who were running ahead of us because we weren’t going to get ahead of them by doing the same thing that they were. We finished ninth in Stage 2 and then stayed out for track position. We made our last pit stop and cycled out in the 14th position, which was about where we were running when we tried our strategy play. We passed Denny Hamlin on the last lap to move up a position, but we wanted more out of our day.” -Kyle Busch