Michael McDowell & Love’s Ready to Roll the Dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 15, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with only four races remaining in the 2024 season.

The No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature Love’s Travel Stops colors this weekend as McDowell will make his 22nd start at the 1.5-mile oval, looking to improve on his 25th-place finish in the Spring.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity will start Saturday, October 19th with practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET on USA Network. The 400-mile race will be Sunday, October 20th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We’re ready for Vegas. Travis and the team have brought great cars to the race track each week. At tracks like Kansas, Texas and even Las Vegas earlier in the season, we’ve had speed. We just need to execute in every phase of the race to have a good finish.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We are heading into Vegas with the mindset that we’re going to bring a good car performance wise and get a good finish. There are only a few races left and we want to make the most of them.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.