Todd Gilliland Revives All Black gener8tor Scheme for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 15, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team head west to Las Vegas, Nevada for 267 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gilliland will drive the fan favorite – all black – gener8tor scheme designed by Gilliland’s Crew Chief, Ryan Bergenty.

Following an 18th place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Gilliland and the team look to pick up momentum at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gilliland has a career best finish of 23rd at the 1.5-mile venue.

The NASCAR Cup Series will start the weekend on Saturday, October 19th with practice and qualifying at 4:30 pm ET on USA Network. The South Point Casino & Hotel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 20th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 gener8tor Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“We have struggled at Vegas, and at the mile-and-a-halfs in general this year, but I have a good feeling about this weekend. We’re at the final stretch of races before the off season, so it’s important to not lose focus and finish out the season with as many points as possible. It’s cool to have the black gener8tor scheme back on the car. It stands out from the rest of the field and it’s fan favorite for sure.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Vegas has been a difficult track for us, but I think we have a good chance this weekend. It starts with qualifying up front, staying out of the wrecks, and executing. We are down to the last few races, so it’s important to not get lazy and maximize our weekends so we can have the best points finish possible.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.