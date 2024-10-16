Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Las Vegas Fall Race

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue. The Cup Series will begin the Round of 8 at the 1.5-mile track as the following drivers continue their quest for the 2024 championship title.

Kyle Larson +33
Christopher Bell +13
Tyler Reddick +10
William Byron +4
Ryan Blaney -4
Denny Hamlin -8
Chase Elliott -9
Joey Logano -11

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also begin the Round of 8 with Justin Allgaier leading the point standings.

Justin Allgaier +18
Cole Custer +11
Austin Hill +9
Chandler Smith +8
Sam Mayer -8
Jesse Love -12
AJ Allmendinger -18
Sammy Smith -19

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off and will return to competition on October 26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the series’ second race in the Round of 8.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 18
6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA
7:05 9.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA

Saturday, Oct. 19
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/PRN/SiriusXM
5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Post-Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302
Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps)
Stages end on Laps 45/90/201
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,409,745
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 20
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps)
Stages end on Laps 80/165/267
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,157,812
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

