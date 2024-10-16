NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Las Vegas Fall Race

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue. The Cup Series will begin the Round of 8 at the 1.5-mile track as the following drivers continue their quest for the 2024 championship title.

Kyle Larson +33

Christopher Bell +13

Tyler Reddick +10

William Byron +4

Ryan Blaney -4

Denny Hamlin -8

Chase Elliott -9

Joey Logano -11

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also begin the Round of 8 with Justin Allgaier leading the point standings.

Justin Allgaier +18

Cole Custer +11

Austin Hill +9

Chandler Smith +8

Sam Mayer -8

Jesse Love -12

AJ Allmendinger -18

Sammy Smith -19

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off and will return to competition on October 26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the series’ second race in the Round of 8.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 18

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA

7:05 9.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA

Saturday, Oct. 19

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/PRN/SiriusXM

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Post-Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302

Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 45/90/201

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,409,745

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 20

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 80/165/267

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,157,812

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass