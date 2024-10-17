Tohatsu Named as an Anchor Partner for Spencer Boyd in 2025

Boyd will return to FRE in the No. 76 full-time for the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Season

Mooresville, NC (October 17, 2024) – Spencer Boyd, together with his team Freedom Racing Enterprises (FRE), announced that the award-winning outboard motor company, Tohatsu will return for the 2025 season as an anchor partner for the No. 76 truck. The news comes at the same time Tohatsu is releasing a mini documentary about Boyd in their “Tohatsu Presents” series.

“I am so grateful for the Tohatsu team getting behind us this year,” said Spencer Boyd. “They had never tried motorsports marketing before 2024 so to step up to an anchor partner means a lot for our one-year-old team. They are doing such innovative things with their products and are truly great people to work with. It makes me proud they chose me to help represent their globally trusted brand.”

Boyd started Freedom Racing Enterprises and brought back his iconic number 76 for NASCAR’s 76th season in 2024. He will run the No. 76 in 2025 with Tohatsu as the primary sponsor at multiple races.

Vice President of Tohatsu American Corporation, Kuniharu Maki, commented on the partnership, “We know NASCAR fans enjoy spending time outdoors and particularly in watersports. With how genuine Spencer is, we find his engagement with his fans extremely refreshing, and we share Spencer’s motivation for authenticity. Throughout the 100 years of Tohatsu’s history, we have always aimed to stay connected with our customers. If you call us – a real person answers the phone. We can’t wait to talk to more fans, and I am personally looking forward to getting back to the track!”

Tohatsu America Corporation is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. One of their primary races will be in their backyard at Texas Motor Speedway when NASCAR heads to Texas on May 2, 2025.

Earlier this year, Tohatsu and Ilmor, the supplier of the NT1 engine for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, unveiled a first of its kind electric motor, the ALARIS MEP6.0 to much fanfare. The ALARIS line allows boaters a quiet and efficient way to glide on the water to their favorite fishing hole or water playground.

“These motors are the real deal,” continued Boyd. “We’ve got a BFT200D on the bass boat and there’s never a worry about it starting or running rough. I wish I had the same reliability in actually catching fish!”

The ‘Tohatsu Presents’ Series mini documentary that features Boyd will be released in conjunction with this announcement. The film crew followed Spencer around for a full week earlier this year centered around the Coca Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is a rare behind-the-scenes look at the daily life of a NASCAR driver, team owner, and outdoorsman that has made his entire life about the pursuit of making it to NASCAR all the while enjoying life outside of racing. Visit Tohatsu’s social media pages to see the whole story.

In addition to this big news, Spencer recently announced that Tohatsu would also be the primary sponsor of a team of Texans he has assembled to fish the annual Sharkathon Tournament on the Padre Island National Seashore October 25-27, 2024.

About Tohatsu

Tohatsu is Japan’s oldest outboard manufacturer, producing reliable outboard motors since 1956. Recently celebrating 100 years of history, Tohatsu innovations have made waves that change the world. We are uncompromising in our pursuit of high-quality outboard motors and the promise to deliver an inspirational engine experience. See it. Hear it. Feel the Wind.