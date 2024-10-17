The Race Joins RAFA Media in Exciting Expansion Project

LONDON, UK (Thursday, October 17, 2024) – The Race Media Ltd, the company behind The Race, WTF1, Driver Database and WTF Talent, has been acquired by RAFA Media in a deal that will take the largest independent producer of motorsport podcasts and videos to the next level.

RAFA Media was founded by motorsports enthusiast Rafael Martinez. As a driver, Martinez has competed in both SRO GT4 Europe and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America this season.

The RAFA Family of Companies stands for “Race As Family Always” and is a collective of businesses united by a passion for motorsports. The group includes RAFA Media, RAFA Racing Club, Grid Finder, Traxion, 8Twelve Wheels, 812 Brands, RAFA Racing Team, and RAFA Motors, all working together to share resources and enhance each other’s visibility within the motorsport’s community.

Guided by a mission to democratize access to motorsports, the RAFA Family of Companies is committed to telling captivating stories through high-quality content while making the sport more accessible to fans worldwide. Additionally, RAFA is dedicated to opening doors for underrepresented groups, including women and minorities, who have not traditionally had opportunities to be part of the motorsport industry.

Founded in February 2020, The Race quickly established a reputation for high-quality, authentic motorsport content, and has grown to become a trusted source of content in paddocks across the motorsport world.

WTF1 was brought into the group in April 2020 and has established the largest and most engaged audience of new and young motorsport fans across social media.

Driver Database is an indispensable source of motorsport facts and stats and has the largest community of racing drivers in the world.

In 2023, WTF Talent was launched. It is the only influencer agency focused on motorsport. It now boasts a roster of over 50 creators across 13 countries and multiple languages.

“At RAFA our mission has always been to democratize and grow motorsports, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their background,” Martinez said. “The acquisition of The Race Media is a pivotal step in this journey. By integrating innovative content and immersive experiences, we aim to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts and empower them with opportunities to engage in this thrilling world. Together, we will break down barriers and create a vibrant community where everyone can share in the passion and excitement of motorsports.”

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for The Race Media,” Andrew van de Burgt,

The Race Media founder and CEO, said. “Rafael is a very impressive and ambitious person who is building something very special in motorsport. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to grow together and push on to maximise our potential. Formula 1 is in a tremendous growth period at the moment, in the US especially. Being a part of RAFA Media will allow us to ride this wave and expand into new territories.”

RAFA Media would also like to acknowledge the instrumental support provided during the acquisition. K3 Advantage played a key role from a financial and tax advisory perspective, ensuring a seamless transition throughout the deal. Additionally, Weightmans represented RAFA Media on all legal matters, bringing their extensive expertise to guide the legal framework of the acquisition process.

For more information about The Race Media, visit https://theracemedialtd.com