The Different Forms of Distraction a Driver is Subjected to

In 2020, more than 3,000 people lost their lives to distracted driving. That’s how critical this menace of an issue has become in our society today.

Modern-day driving comes with a lot more distractions than it used to. With everything going on around you, staying focused on the road feels harder than ever.

And it’s not just about using your phone while driving, which is one of the most common distractions while driving. There’s applying makeup, eating, playing with your pet, daydreaming, and more.

What we’re going to do is break it down for you; each type of distraction, what it does, how it messes with your focus, and most importantly, how you can avoid falling into these traps. You probably know some of these, but certainly there’ll be a few that’ll catch you by surprise.

The Major Forms of Distractions Drivers Face

All the driving distractions you know fall into one of these categories:

Visual Distractions

Visual distractions are the most obvious kind. It’s anything that takes eyes off the road, even for a second. Glancing at a phone, checking the GPS, or even looking at something outside the car can pull attention away, and in that moment, anything can happen. It’s surprising how quickly things can go wrong.

Just think about this: at 60 miles per hour, looking away for just three seconds means covering the length of a football field without looking at the road. That’s a huge distance from where anything could happen.

The best thing to do is set everything up before starting to drive. Adjust the GPS, set the temperature, and put away any distractions.

If something needs checking during the drive, pull over somewhere safe instead of trying to multitask. It’s a small inconvenience compared to the possible risks, like a rear-end collision or a T-bone accident.

Manual Distractions

Even simple things like changing the AC setting or grabbing a snack can be more dangerous than expected. The solution to this would be to keep both hands on the wheel as much as possible.

If something needs to be done, like adjusting the radio or picking up a drink, wait until the car is stopped.

Cognitive Distractions

Even when eyes are on the road and hands are on the wheel, distractions can still happen, especially in the mind.

Daydreaming, thinking about what happened earlier in the day, or stressing about the future can take attention away from driving without even realizing it. This type of distraction is called a cognitive distraction, and it’s one of the sneakiest.

Texting and Driving: The Most Common Devil

Texting while driving is often seen as the most dangerous type of distraction, and for good reason.

When you text, it’s like a perfect storm of distractions happening all at once. You might think that you’d be careful or that it’s only one text so not much can happen, but here’s a harsh reality to prove you wrong: people who text and drive are 23 times more likely to get into a crash.

That number isn’t pulled out of thin air; it comes from countless studies and real-life statistics. People have been hurt, lives have been lost, and the common link? A phone.

Another thing to think about is how the act of reading a text can set off a chain reaction of distractions. You glance at your phone, your mind starts thinking about the message, and maybe you even start planning a reply.

During that time, your focus is all over the place, except where it should be, which is on the road.