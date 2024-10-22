Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150

Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 22, 2024) – Layne Riggs is back in action this weekend as he heads to sunny Florida and the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Riggs will make his debut at the 1.5-mile track in the yellow Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150.

In the last six races, Riggs has earned five Top-5 finishes, including back-to-back wins at the Milwaukee Mile and the Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be Riggs’ first visit to Homestead-Miami but has recent success on a mile-and-a-half track, finishing second at the Kansas Speedway in September.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, October 25th with practice and qualifying at 2:30 PM ET. The 134-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at 12:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I’m excited for Homestead. Our mile-and-a-half program has really improved, and we showed that with our second-place finish at Kansas. Dylan (Cappello), the road crew, and the whole shop have been putting in overtime on this truck, so I have a good feeling about this weekend regardless of it being my first time at Homestead.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I have a good feeling about Homestead. We have really amped up our mile-and-a-half program, so I’m excited to see what speed we bring this weekend. We want to play “playoff spoiler”, and I know Layne (Riggs) does too. Hopefully we can do it at Homestead.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.