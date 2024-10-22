LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Homestead-Miami Speedway

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 34TH

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 33RD

CLUB NOTES

EJ Stats: Jones has accumulated one top-five and one top-15 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His best finish was third in 2019 in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2015. He raced for a Championship in the NXS in 2016, but he finished ninth and unfortunately was not able to clinch the title.

JHN Stats: Last year at Homestead-Miami Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek made his debut with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in the No. 42 car shortly after the announcement was made he would be the future driver. Across the three national NASCAR series, Nemechek has 12 starts (four NASCAR Cup Series; three NASCAR Xfinity Series and five NASCAR Truck Series (NTS). In these races, he has three top-five finishes with a runner up in the truck race.

Jimmie Johnson HMS History: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner, Jimmie Johnson locked up his historic seventh championship with a victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016. The victory was Johnson’s only victory to date at the speedway, earning him a three-way for most championships with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and CLUB ambassador, The King, Richard Petty.

Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel: In 2020, during Jimmie Johnson’s final season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, Homestead-Miami Speedway honored Johnson during by renaming the turn-three tunnel. The tunnel, which sits off Palm Drive, is the geographically the most southern tunnel in the United States and is now known as “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel.”

Seeking Back-to-Back Top10s: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB seeks their first back-to-back top-10 finish as an organization since 2023. The last time LEGACY M.C. finished inside the top-10 was when Erik Jones finished 10th at Darlington and third at Kansas last season. With John Hunter Nemechek’s ninth place finish last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, LEGACY M.C. looks to build off that momentum.

Squeeze In a Pickle: AdventHealth, a partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Major League Pickleball team, Orlando Squeeze, driver, John Hunter Nemechek will meet with the team Friday afternoon for a jersey swap and to participate in a friendly scrimmage. Also, spot the Squeeze’s fun logo in kahoots with AdventHealth on the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE this weekend at Homestead.

Appearances: On race day at Homestead-Miami Speedway, both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teammates, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek will visit the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise hauler to sign some autographs. Jones will be signing autographs at 11:30 a.m. and Nemechek at 12:00 p.m local time.

Partner Spotlight: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the No. 42 Family Dollar entry of John Hunter Nemechek will carry a couple partners names on his Toyota Camry XSE, including Colgate, BIC, and Georgia Pacific. The No. 43 Dollar Tree entry will carry the names of Coke-Cola, Frito, and Pepsi on Jones’ Toyota Camry XSE.

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: A week later earning his 36th career win, Richard Petty, on November 1st, 1964, clinched his first Winston Cup Championship. About 33 years later, on November 2nd, 1997, son Kyle Petty makes his 500th Cup Start.

The King’s Hat: Homestead-Miami Speedway will unveil a new version of the King’s Hat this weekend. Richard Petty will be in attendance on Sunday to partake in the unveil in the Fan Zone at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Question-and-Answer session.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

“I enjoy racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the various lanes you can take, I feel like it suits my driving style. We have been working hard as a group and Brian Campe is bringing a lot to the entire program at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. I hope we can build off of last week’s finish at Las Vegas.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“It’s been good with Ben so far, been getting used to what we need from each other. We brought a good car to Vegas; we just need to clean up some mistakes. Hoping we can put it all together this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in our No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE.”

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver, Erik Jones took time to meet with American Olympian Swimmer and Silver medalist, Katie Grimes during the driver’s meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo by: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB)

BROADCAST INFO

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY ﻿

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27TH @ 2:30 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Jimmie Johnson. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.